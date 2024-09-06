Pharrell Williams Pens Inspiring "Piece By Piece" For Upcoming LEGO Animated Biopic

Pretty soon, we are going to learn more about the mastermind that is Pharell Williams. According to Rolling Stone, his LEGO animated biopic, Piece By Piece, will be in theaters by October 11 with Focus Features being the distributor. The trailer for the film was released back in June and it will depict the life and influential career of the Virginia Beach, Virginia native. Adding some extra excitement to the movie is the inclusion of multiple hip-hop icons and their LEGO avatars. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, JAY-Z, and more will all have roles in what should be an interesting watch. With the multi-hyphenate being behind a project like this, an original soundtrack was almost a sure thing. That's why it's no surprise that Pharrell Williams has dropped the first/self-titled single for it today, "Piece By Piece".