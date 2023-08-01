biopic
- MusicBoosie Badazz Dresses Up For Bob Marley Movie In Rasta Hat & Dreadlock WigOf course, the Baton Rouge MC is well-known for his often hot takes on movies, but the drip is the focal point of this conversation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRun-DMC Biopic Plans RevivedDMC had previously expressed an unwillingness to "jump on the biopic bandwagon."By Ben Mock
- MusicColman Domingo To Portray Famed Patriarch Joe Jackson: What We KnowThe actor has been on an impeccable run this decade so far. By Demi Phillips
- MoviesJonathan Majors Let Go From Dennis Rodman BiopicJonathan Majors has lost another role.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureRegina King Honors An Icon In Netflix's "Shirley": TeaserThe Oscar-winning actress stars as Shirley Chisholm in the riveting biopic about the first Black woman elected to U.S. Congress.By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage Confirms Release Date And Reveals Cover Art For "American Dream" AlbumThe album will be competing with Kid Cudi's "INSANO." By Zachary Horvath
- Music21 Savage Will Drop His New Album "American Dream" This WeekThe album will accompany a new film about the rapper's life. By Lavender Alexandria
- Music21 Savage Shares First Trailer For His Upcoming BiopicThree different actors will play the rapper at various stages in his life.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture21 Savage Reveals Rumored Biopic, Will Star Childish Gambino And "Stranger Things" Star Caleb McLaughlinNot too much is known about the project yet, but it looks to be a biopic. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJaafar Jackson Channels Uncle Michael As Filming Begins For Michael Jackson BiopicJaafar's dance moves are impressive!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Kim Biopic: What Fans Want To SeeLil Kim has teased that her biopic is coming out soon, and here are seven highlights fans are clamoring to see.By Tamara McCullough
- Pop CultureAngus Cloud Promised To Never Play Mac Miller In A Biopic During Resurfaced InterviewAngus Cloud said that Mac Miller was a "legend" in a resurfaced interview from last year.By Cole Blake