Rihanna Reveals Which Actress She Wants To Star In Her Biopic

Rihanna says she wants Taylor Russell to play her in a biopic about her career if one ever gets made. She explained why she'd go with the Bones and All star while speaking with E! News on the red carpet at the launch of Fenty Hair on Monday.

“You know why? Because she’s got, like, a nice forehead," Rihanna explained. "She’s, like, fly. And I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me. I want people to see me in that light.” In addition to Bones and All, Russell starred in A24’s Waves.

Rihanna Attends Fenty Hair Launch In Los Angeles

Despite the comments, as well as wearing an "I'm retired" shirt last week, Rihanna says she's still working on new music. She also clarified during the event: “That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired. I just like that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it. They didn’t read the second line, I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up — it’s a lot of effort.” She further explained that the delay stems from her starting from scratch. “Yeah, I’m starting over,” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.” She hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti. Check out Rihanna's comments on Rusell below.