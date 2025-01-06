Rihanna's Most Savage Clapbacks: Ciara, TLC, Amanda Bynes & More

When it comes to negativity online, Rihanna often lets things slide. However, when she does clapback, the mogul never holds back.

Most celebrities allow criticism to come and go in this age of social media, but Rihanna isn't one of them. The fashion mogul is spending more time enjoying family life with A$AP Rocky, including being the mother of two beautiful young boys. Further, her empire keeps her jet-setting and working around the clock, leaving little time to trade words online like she once did earlier on in her career. For those who missed Rihanna's 2010s pre-X, Twitter era, the Grammy winner was well-known for letting off short clapbacks to naysayers who fired off insults online. Moreover, the press, networks, and her peers weren't off limits—who can forget that back and forth with Ciara or her brutal exchange with Teyana Taylor?

Rihanna has long established herself as a Hip Hop clapback queen, and her recent interaction with an Instagram user showed she still has the fire in her fingers if someone tests her. This reminded us of Rihanna's best clapbacks from her longstanding career, which caused some to spout negative remarks just to see if they could get a response. We've gathered some of the singer's most memorable moments where she went viral for not letting things slide—some more cutting than others, but all in Rihanna's hilarious tone.

Forehead Clapback

Rihanna's career and love for her Navy have been so prevalent that many people blur the lines of parasocial relationships. Her fans often speak to the singer on social media as if they know her personally, and not every admirer comes with respectful dialogue. In recent years, even her most dedicated fans have come after her over her phantom forthcoming album that has been fraught with rumors and speculation. Rih has peeked out to give a few clapbacks to people making demands, as she did last week.

A video surfaced online showing the Savage x Fenty icon enjoying her New Year's festivities, but a commenter wasn't impressed. "We want an album forehead," the person wrote. It didn't go unnoticed by the singer. “Listen Lorenzo!” Rihanna began, calling him by his first name before unleashing comical fury. “You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f*ck!”

Spat With Ciara

One of RihRih's most infamous Twitter/X beefs came courtesy of an exchange she had with Ciara back in 2011. Things took a turn offline while CiCi was visiting E!'s Fashion Police. She remarked that Rihanna was "not the nicest" person, and after hearing of the criticisms, the "Umbrella" hitmaker addressed her peer. “My bad ci, did I forget to tip u? #howrudeofme," Rih wrote. Ciara didn't take the hit lying down and told her, "[You] dont want to see me on or off the stage." Things didn't end there, with Rihanna firing back, “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.”

After a few more tweets, Rih returned, waving her white flag. "Ciara baby, I love u girl!" she said. "U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I'm heartbroken! That's y I retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup." The "Goodies" star accepted the apology with open arms. "Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let's chat in person."

TLC Didn't Like Rihanna Showing Too Much Skin

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Rihanna attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)

In 2014, TLC should have stuck to the rivers and the lakes they were used to, because after speaking about Rihanna's dress, she issued the least vicious clapback on this list. During an interview with Australia’s Channel 7’s Sunrise, TLC singer T-Boz remarked on Rih's Swarovski crystal CFDA Fashion Awards gown. The look left little to the imagination, and T-Boz didn't seem as enthused as the fashionistas of the world.

“Every time I see you, you don’t have to be naked,” said T-Boz. She added that TLC managed to sell and become “the biggest selling girl group of all time, with our clothes on.” Catching wind of the comments, Rihanna tweeted, “When there’s no changing the fact that I’m me, and they’re well…they’re them.” While tame, some suspected that there was more shade in Rihanna's reaction than her words entailed.

This is the first remark about Rihanna's hair on this list, but it's one of thousands she's faced online. The fashion icon has worn her hair in all colors, styles, and lengths, and talk show host Piers Morgan took notice when the singer showed off a shorter look. Apparently, Morgan wasn't a fan, and when it comes to firing off his unwarranted opinions, he never misses a beat. "PS I think @Rihanna needs to grow her hair back. Fast," he tweeted in 2012. Rihanna didn't waste time reposting his message with a quip of her own. She replied, "Grow a d*ck..... FAST!!!!"

Celebuzz Criticizes Rihanna's Clothing

Media outlets aren't immune to feeling Rih's wrath, and Celebuzz was targeted after tweeting that they weren't fans of one of her looks. The singer's comfort with her body rubbed them the wrong way when she stepped out in a skin-baring, crochet two-piece. “Dear Rihanna, you’ve gone a little too far with this ‘outfit,'" Celebuzz stated. The gossip website's social media manager had to be shocked when Rihanna clapped back in the replies. “Your p*ssy is way too dry to be riding my d*ck like this," the singer wrote.

Amanda Bynes

It's no secret that former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has faced quite a few struggles throughout her career. In 2013, Bynes emerged on Twitter in a fiery rant against Rihanna, even mentioning the domestic violence incident the singer endured with her ex-boyfriend. "No one wants to be your lover so you call everyone and their mother," Bynes reportedly tweeted. "Chris Brown beat you because you're not pretty enough." Addressing the actress's ongoing issues, Rih retorted, "Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention?"

The insult seemed to sting because Bynes returned. "Unlike your fugly faced self I don't do drugs! U need the intervention dog! I met your ugly face in person. U aren't pretty u know know!" Later, Bynes deleted the tweets and noted that she wasn't the person responsible for the vicious posts. The Twitter beef dissipated as quickly as it began.

Critic Of Her Hair

Twitter fingers make social media users feel bold when they speak about celebrities. Some believe the rich and famous should be accustomed to criticisms, but many people unleash them without thinking that a celebrity will bite back. Someone named NinyaBella found that out the hard way back in 2011. “Why does her hair look so nappy?” they wrote, bashing Rihanna's natural style. The singer swiftly put the user in their place. She responded, "Cuz I'm black b*tch!!!!"

MTV

As a network, MTV has long supported Rihanna's career. She's won awards at their ceremonies, been featured in interviews, and made appearances on shows. However, in 2012, Rihanna stirred up a fuss when she was photographed enjoying herself at the Coachella Music Festival in California. In the photo, Rih was seen sitting on her bodyguard's shoulders with what some believed was cannabis. On Twitter, MTV's official account called out the singer. "Yikes. @Rihanna’s marijuana photos from Coachella spark controversy," the network stated. Rihanna was unfazed but let them know she didn't appreciate the mention. She said, “@MTV Yikes… @rihanna ran out of f*cks to give.”

Teyana Taylor & Rihanna Went At It

This 2013 war of words between Rihanna and Teyana Taylor took the internet by storm. Back then, Taylor surfaced on Instagram to share her rendition of Anita Baker's classic Soul-R&B hit, "Caught Up in the Rapture." Soon, Rih emerged with a post of her own showing a man in a wig singing the same song. It was believed the Fenty mogul was being shady, and Taylor showed she could shovel out clapbacks as much as Rihanna could. However, things went so low they knocked at the devil's door because the ladies didn't hold back.

"I hate broke b*tches," Rih tweeted. Taylor responded, "Sh*t, I hate broke b*tches too." Then, there were screenshots comparing net worths, which soon escalated to Taylor switching up her Twitter profile header to a photo of Rihanna's battered face following her violent encounter with Chris Brown. "Don’t play wit me Rihanna f*** all this industry sh!t, YOU & I know each other VERY well," Teyana wrote.