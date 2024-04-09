Rihanna Admits She's A "Silent Troll" While Reflecting On Ciara Feud

Rihanna says she's become a "silent troll" while staying off social media as of late. She made the comment while discussing her infamous feud with Ciara during a cover story for Interview Magazine published on Tuesday. For the piece, she spoke with the publication’s editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, who used to be her stylist.

The topic arose when Ottenberg asked, "Do you miss being on the internet, like really on the internet? Like, 'Good luck booking that stage you speak of' internet? Because you were so good at it." The remark he mentioned was something Rihanna told Ciara on Twitter back in 2011 after Ciara claimed she ignored her backstage at an event. “The troll in me, she had a time," Rihanna told Ottenberg. "Unfortunately, you can’t take anything back from the internet, so I will always have the reminders, but the best troll in me is the silent troll.” It's worth noting that both Rihanna and Ciara showed each other love and apologized once they cooled off later that night.

Ciara & Rihanna Attend Grammy Awards

Singers Ciara and Rihanna during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Elsewhere in the interview with Ottenberg, Rihanna discussed her relationship with ASAP Rocky and admitted she’d be down for more kids. She explained: “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.” The couple welcomed their second son back in August 2023.

Rihanna & Ciara Go Back & Forth On Twitter

Other topics they address are her child’s first words, new music, and more. Check out the full interview above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

