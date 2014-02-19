ASAP Rocky

"I be that pretty motherfucker, A$AP is just my nickname." A$AP Rocky is one of the most prominent rap artists to have emerged in the new decade, having exploded into the mainstream after the critical success of his debut mixtape Live.Love.A$AP.

Throughout his brief six-year career, the multitalented A$AP Mob front man has collaborated with Danny Brown, Schoolboy Q, Drake, Rihanna, J. Cole, Pusha T, Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Mariah Carey, Miguel, Jessie Ware, Kid Cudi, King Chip, Yelawolf, Action Bronson, Big K.R.I.T., Joey Bada$$, T.I., Big Boi, Phantogram, Usher, Chase N. Cashe, Theophilus London, Waka Flocka Flame, David Banner, Chris Brown, Main Attraktionz, Lloyd Banks, Smoke DZA, SpaceGhostPurrp and more.

Most recently, he contributed a track to the Grand Theft Auto V soundtrack, appeared in a DKNY ad campaign and contributed a verse to a remix of Drake's "Wu-Tang Forver". He’s currently working on an instrumental mixtape and fostering emerging A$AP Mob artists A$AP Ferg and A$AP Nast. Stay tuned.