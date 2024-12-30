50 Cent Appears Concerned For Amanda Bynes Following Their Conversation At Meet-And-Greet

According to reports, Bynes could be heading back to a screen of sorts near you.

An unexpected meetup is stirring up some debate, concern, and excitement today. According to TMZ, over the weekend, 50 Cent had a special visitor backstage after his Las Vegas residency performance. Just for some background, the legendary New York rapper scored this deal back in October. "I’ll be doing 6 Exclusive shows December 27 - January 4 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino," Fif wrote on IG. This particular performance (his second so far) was filmed by CNN and is a New Year's Eve special.

But back to our regularly scheduled programming. There was a small meet-and-greet type of event afterwards, which former actress Amanda Bynes had to attend. Many of you may remember the now 38-year-old from her time at Nickelodeon back in the early 2000s. However, she eventually quit acting back in 2010 and had been severely struggling with addictions to drugs such as Adderall, run-ins with the law, and body dysmorphia. However, her behavior and attitude at the 50 Cent meetup seems to be the new norm for her lately.

50 Cent & Amanda Bynes' Meetup Leads To Well Wishes For The Former Actress

Sources at the residency say she was in high spirits and talking with fans of hers as well. Another reason why this gaining so much attention is because of the conversation between these two TV stars. Bynes was overheard discussing a screenplay with Fif that she's been developing for some time. Furthermore, her excitedness came from her fangirling over the G-Unit boss. She was telling folks at the venue how she has "been a fan of 50 for years," so this must have been a dream come true.

But not all fans are seeing this as all sunshine and rainbows. Some are fixating on the MC's facial expression as Amanda is walking away following taking a picture with her hero. His smile quickly fades into a bit of a distressed and shocked look. This reaction has caused a bit of discourse and a slew of well wishes for Amanda. "He looking like wtf happen to Amanda," one IG user writes. "We all love Amanda 😢praying for her," another adds. Some are kind of blowing this out of proportion a touch, and we are just happy to see that Amanda is getting back to her career!