- MusicKey Glock Responds To Sleazy Backstage Note AccusationsOne Key Glock fan claims to have gone backstage at a recent show, allegedly finding a note telling visitors that if they're not interested in "f*cking or sucking," they should get lost. By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock's Treatment Of Son At Fan Meet & Greet Sparks Backlash OnlineOnce again, fans are questioning the "Baddies" star's parenting skills after she seemed to pass Chrisean Jr. around like a prop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Celebrates Youngest Son's Birthday, Young Fan Gets Emotional Meeting HimFif means a lot to many people, whether it's his 11-year-old son Sire or a young fan who got the chance to meet him after his show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent References Drake's Bra-Throwing Fanbase AgainDrake gets bras, while 50 Cent gets bulletproof vests.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Reminds Overzealous Fan To "Breathe" During Chaotic Event MeetingThe actor's "Creed III" press tour has been eventful, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPost Malone Called A "B***h" During Meet & Greet: "That's Rude"Post Malone dealt with a heckler while he met with fans.By Rex Provost
- MusicBow Wow Claps Back At People Teasing Him Over $1,000 Meet & GreetSomeone asked if people would rather have food stamps or dinner with Bow and the memes rolled in.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris Brown Lookalike Denies Charging $1,500 For Fan Meet & GreetsThe lookalike has been identified, although he's denied making any "agreements with anyone" regarding a meet and greet.By Hayley Hynes
- GramChris Brown Is Happy His Meet & Greets Inspire Other Artists To Connect With FansAside from dropping off a post about fan love, Breezy also questioned Instagram about its bot problem.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & GreetThe Houston Hottie's fans reportedly had the chance to meet her after buying a physical copy of her album.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralChris Brown Responds To Viral Meet & Greet Photos: "I Have The Coolest Fans On The Planet"Breezy called out other "lame-ass artists" who won't even make eye contact with their fans.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChris Brown's Meet & Greet Crashed By Kevin Hart and FabolousHart and Fab hilariously wanted to make sure they were included in the photos, as well.By Erika Marie