Chris Brown Makes Disabled Fan's Day By Refunding Meet & Greet With Some Extra Cash

Apparently, the two go way back thanks to previous meet and greets, and it's heartening to see artists like Chris Brown give back.

Meet and greet packages for Chris Brown's tour can result in some scandalous couples controversies, but most of the time, they're a more heartening affair. Moreover, that's especially the case for a disabled fan who recently met up with him for one of these meet and greets, and apparently she has a very sweet story. Breezy did the whole meet and greet with pictures and a nice convo and refunded her entire $1,111 ticket with an extra $10K to boot. According to commenters under the Instagram post below, this is far from her first meet and greet with him, and they had a promise that she would stay in school which he seems to have repaid.

However, the sad reality is that not everything in Chris Brown's world is as friendly as this. PARTYNEXTDOOR recently caused quite the stir online after he dissed him, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller with a tweet-and-delete, seemingly over their inclusion of his ex girlfriend in their "Wait On It" music video. The 11:11 artist demanded a public apology from the OVO singer, and he then added that he has "nothing but love" for the trio, walking back his resentment. It's a pretty odd situation and a vague one at that, but nothing that some conversations and clarifications can't fix.

Chris Brown Refunds Disabled Fan's Meet & Greet Package

Fortunately, it seems like recent developments and sightings have healed at least some of the wounds in Chris Brown's life, although this one has nothing to do with the music industry. He and his baby mama Diamond, the mother of his youngest child Lovely, seemingly said "I love you" to one another at the club. Of course, we all know that the Virginia superstar has a controversial and rocky relationship history. But partners don't need to marry to be amicable, and that's great to see.

In other news, it seems like everything else on Chris Brown's tour is going well, barring some technical malfunctions here and there. That's just par the course for big live events, but hopefully he doesn't stress himself out too much over it. Regardless, the important thing is the bond that fans experience through these meet and greets. As this disabled supporter's story tells, a little love and care goes a long way.