Chris Brown Goes Viral For His Bulge After Being Twerked On By A Dancer At His Show

Chris Brown had fans in shambles.

Chris Brown is one of the best performers in music right now. Overall, that has always been the case for the artist. Overall, he has consistently delivered some incredible performances. Moreover, he is always trying new things on stage, and wowing his audience in the process. That has certainly been the case on the 11:11 Tour as he has shown that age is not affecting him. He has given fans all sorts of acrobatics, although some are talking about him for completely different reasons.

According to TMZ, Chris Brown's most recent concert had fans rushing to social media with their commentary. As it turns out, the Toronto tour stop brought about two instances where fans could not help but notice Brown's bulge, of all things. Firstly, the comments began thanks to a portion of the show in which a harness had him in mid-air. Some noticed that this accentuated a specific part of his body, and it had many in a shambolic state.

Chris Brown Had Fans Talking

Later in the show, there was an instance where a dancer could be seen twerking on Brown while he was lying down. This subsequently led to more talk of his bulge and how the dancer may have had an effect on him. Overall, this kind of this is always poised to go viral. When fans have a parasocial relationship with an artist, this kind of thing is going to happen. Hopefully, Brown isn't feeling too shy now that some are talking about him in this way.

Fans Notice Everything