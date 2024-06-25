Chris Brown Goes Viral For His Bulge After Being Twerked On By A Dancer At His Show

BYAlexander Cole4.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Chris Brown performs onstage during "We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event" at The Hollywood Bowl on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com)
Chris Brown had fans in shambles.

Chris Brown is one of the best performers in music right now. Overall, that has always been the case for the artist. Overall, he has consistently delivered some incredible performances. Moreover, he is always trying new things on stage, and wowing his audience in the process. That has certainly been the case on the 11:11 Tour as he has shown that age is not affecting him. He has given fans all sorts of acrobatics, although some are talking about him for completely different reasons.

According to TMZ, Chris Brown's most recent concert had fans rushing to social media with their commentary. As it turns out, the Toronto tour stop brought about two instances where fans could not help but notice Brown's bulge, of all things. Firstly, the comments began thanks to a portion of the show in which a harness had him in mid-air. Some noticed that this accentuated a specific part of his body, and it had many in a shambolic state.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Gets Chris Brown Turnt At The Club: Watch

Chris Brown Had Fans Talking

Later in the show, there was an instance where a dancer could be seen twerking on Brown while he was lying down. This subsequently led to more talk of his bulge and how the dancer may have had an effect on him. Overall, this kind of this is always poised to go viral. When fans have a parasocial relationship with an artist, this kind of thing is going to happen. Hopefully, Brown isn't feeling too shy now that some are talking about him in this way.

Fans Notice Everything

Be sure to let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that any of this is a big deal? Have you been on Chris Brown's tour? If so, in what city? Did the show live up to the expectations? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Chris Brown Looks Frustrated After Facing Another Set Malfunction On His “11:11” Tour

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Tycoon Music FestivalMusicChris Brown Seems To Chastise His Tour Team After Stage Wire Malfunction Leaves Him Stranded In Mid-Air2.1K
Ant Tha Ladies Man Birthday CelebrationMusicChris Brown Looks Frustrated After Facing Another Set Malfunction On His “11:11” Tour7.4K
Chris BrownMusicChris Brown Talks Opening For Beyonce On Tour5.5K
Tycoon Music FestivalMusicChris Brown Questions Notion That He’s Been “Blackballed” At Sold-Out Show: Watch2.8K