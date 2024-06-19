Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Gets Chris Brown Turnt At The Club: Watch

Chris Brown is certainly no stranger to showing off his impressive dance moves onstage, and evidently, the R&B icon also likes to flex them at the club. In a new clip, he's seen getting down to Kendrick Lamar's viral Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." He didn't hold back in the slightest, grooving to the now-infamous bars, which accuse Drizzy of being a "certified pedophile."
Fans can't blame Breezy for turning up. The track has gotten awfully comfortable at the top of the charts since its May release. He also has a history of bad blood with the Toronto superstar, as they were rumored to have gotten into a scuffle over Brown's ex Rihanna back in 2012.
Read More: Chris Brown Fan Claims A Viral Meet & Greet Photo Caused Her Boyfriend To Breakup With Her
Chris Brown Gets Down To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss
A few years later, Brown reignited their feud with a shady remark on Hot 97. He refused to discuss him because he didn't want to give out any free publicity. "I can’t keep making these motherf**kers famous," he said at the time. Drake seemingly fired back at a show in New Zealand by switching up the lyrics to his If You're Reading This It's Too Late cut, “Energy.” The original lyrics are “I got rap n****s that I gotta act like I like,” but Drake said "R&B n****s" instead.
Obviously, Brown dancing to "Not Like Us" at the club suggests that he's sided with Kendrick amid his lyrical battle with Drake. Of course, it's also possible that he's simply a fan of the fiery track, as few aren't at this point. What do you think of Chris Brown getting down to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track at the club? Can you blame him or not? What do you think his take is on Kendrick's feud with Drake? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.