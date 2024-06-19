Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Gets Chris Brown Turnt At The Club: Watch

Chris Brown has shown off his impressive dance moves yet again.

Chris Brown is certainly no stranger to showing off his impressive dance moves onstage, and evidently, the R&B icon also likes to flex them at the club. In a new clip, he's seen getting down to Kendrick Lamar's viral Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." He didn't hold back in the slightest, grooving to the now-infamous bars, which accuse Drizzy of being a "certified pedophile."

Fans can't blame Breezy for turning up. The track has gotten awfully comfortable at the top of the charts since its May release. He also has a history of bad blood with the Toronto superstar, as they were rumored to have gotten into a scuffle over Brown's ex Rihanna back in 2012.

Chris Brown Gets Down To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss

A few years later, Brown reignited their feud with a shady remark on Hot 97. He refused to discuss him because he didn't want to give out any free publicity. "I can’t keep making these motherf**kers famous," he said at the time. Drake seemingly fired back at a show in New Zealand by switching up the lyrics to his If You're Reading This It's Too Late cut, “Energy.” The original lyrics are “I got rap n****s that I gotta act like I like,” but Drake said "R&B n****s" instead.