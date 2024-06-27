Drake Gets Ripped To Shreds For Posing With Hookah Hose In His Mouth

Celebrity Sightings In Miami - March 22, 2024
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Drake is seen on March 22, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)
Drizzy can't catch a break.

It goes without saying that it's been an incredibly rough couple of months for Drake. The Toronto hitmaker was involved in one of the most viral rap feuds of the year, after all, and went up against Kendrick Lamar and several others. Most agree that Kendrick came out on top, and shortly after the fallout of the lyrical battle settled, he reignited things with a show in LA. Kendrick performed his Drake diss tracks for the first time live, surrounded by countless fans and peers. He's even gearing up to drop a music video for one of the most explosive tracks of the entire beef, "Not Like Us," which he filmed in Compton over the weekend.

Amid all of this, Drizzy has kept a fairly low profile. He appears to be laying low intentionally, aside from a few sightings here and there, and fans can't blame him. The hitmaker has been fairly active on social media, however, which has given Kendrick supporters plenty of ammo.

Drake Drops Off New Photo On His Instagram Story

Earlier today, for example, he took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself with what appears to be a bright blue hookah hose in his mouth. It's unclear exactly why he decided to post this, though most think it was far from a good move. He's now being clowned for the photo in XXL's comments section, and X users aren't holding back in the slightest. "Bro I can’t keep defending this," one writes. "What’s with this pose bro??" someone else wonders.

Of course, plenty of others are also claiming that he's "never beatin the allegations," particularly if he keeps posting things like this. What do you think of Drake's new Instagram post? Do you think he deserves the roast he's getting online, or are social media users simply overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

