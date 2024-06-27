Drake Posts Cryptic Photo Of AI Robot After Kendrick Lamar Battle

Drizzy continues to invite speculation.

2024 has not been kind to Drake. The Toronto rapper took the biggest L of his career in the Kendrick Lamar battle. To make matters worse, the impact of Lamar's victory has been immortalized by the song "Not Like Us" and the Juneteenth "Pop Out" show. Drake has no choice to but to wait out the storm, and drop good music. The rapper has continued to play games on social media, however. He's posted cryptic photos on his Instagram, and his latest post may be his most intriguing.

On June 26, Drake posted a photo of an AI robot. No text or additional sound. Just a robot sitting, and looking vaguely pensive. The meaning of the photo is open for interpretation, given often Drake has been linked to AI technology in recent months. K. Dot referenced Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle," in which the latter used AI to impersonate Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, during his Pop Out" concert. "Y’all ain’t gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast or mock our legends," Lamar told the audience. He also demanded that Drake return the Tupac ring he purchased in 2023. Drizzy could be trolling in return.

Drake Used AI Technology To Diss Kendrick Lamar

Sheryl Crow was also irate over Drake's AI usage. The singer told BBC that Drake's decision to use AI to impersonate the dead was distasteful. "It's hateful," Crow declared. "It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us." So he could be referring to that. Drizzy could also be alluding to the recent lawsuit filed against the AI company Udio. Udio was used by Metro Boomin to make the disstrumental "BBL Drizzy." Per CNN, the Recording Industry Association of America filed copyright infringement cases against the developers of Udio for its use of unlicensed recordings.