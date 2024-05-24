Drake Unleashes The Fury Of The Internet With His "BBL Drizzy" Antics On Sexyy Red's "U MY EVERYTHING"

Drake's first verse since the Kendrick beef is getting heavily scrutinized.

Drake has had it rough over the last few weeks. Overall, this is due to his beef with Kendrick Lamar, which saw him take a massive loss. In fact, one could say this was a worse loss than what happened with Pusha T. However, this is Drake we are talking about here. He is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and people are always going to tune in, regardless of what is going on in his personal life. In fact, fans have been eager to see what his next move would be given everything that has happened.

Well, on Thursday night, fans got a glimpse at his newest chess move. As you can see down below, Drizzy gave Sexyy Red a feature on the track "U MY EVERYTHING" which comes off of her new EP In Sexyy We Trust. Interestingly enough, the song samples Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy." Of course, Drake is using the beat as a way to get back at Metro while also reclaiming the production for himself. On the surface, it is a great strategic play, however, other fans are much more cynical.

Drake Raps Over "BBL Drizzy"

Online, there are plenty of people who like the verse. However, the detractors are a lot louder right now. "Drake rapping over BBL drizzy 3 weeks later with sexy red just proving he’s consistently corny and not as quick a thinking as his bars led yall to believe," one person on Twitter wrote. "Kendrick got Drake so bothered bruh, then on a sexy redd song..his team is full of yes men. Because why would you even touch bbl drizzy. Nobody tells that man no," said another. There were various other takes with similar sentiments. It seems for now, it is going to be difficult for Drake to impress the general public, at least for right now.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of the new Drake verse, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was a smart move for the artist to rap over the "BBL Drizzy" beat. Or do you think this was a huge misstep that puts him yet another deep hole? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

