in sexyy we trust
- MixtapesSexyy Red Continues Her Dominant Run With "In Sexyy We Trust""In Sexyy We Trust" is our motto for this Memorial Day weekend. ByZachary Horvath487 Views
- SongsDrake Gets Petty, Raps Over "BBL DRIZZY" Beat On New Sexyy Red Collab "U My Everything"Trying to describe this listening experience does not do this "love song" justice. ByZachary Horvath1313 Views
- MusicSexyy Red Masterfully Trolls Fan Who Asked Her If She Slept With Drake For A FeatureSexyy Red doesn't get offended easily. ByAlexander Cole1.7K Views
- MusicDrake Unleashes The Fury Of The Internet With His "BBL Drizzy" Antics On Sexyy Red's "U MY EVERYTHING"Drake's first verse since the Kendrick beef is getting heavily scrutinized.ByAlexander Cole8.1K Views