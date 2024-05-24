Sexyy Red Masterfully Trolls Fan Who Asked Her If She Slept With Drake For A Feature

Sexyy Red and Drake have become a dynamic duo as of late. In fact, they just teamed up yet again for a new song off of the former's new EP In Sexyy We Trust. The song is called "U MY EVERYTHING" and as it turns out, the song samples "BBL Drizzy." Overall, this was an interesting move from Drake. After all, "BBL Drizzy" was meant to make fun of him. However, now, the beat and the song itself belong to Drizzy and Sexyy Red. It's a nightmare for Metro Boomin, although Drake's latest chess move is still being debated.

As we reported, fans actually aren't all that impressed with the move. Some have been stating this was an incredibly weak move by Drake that just proves everything Kendrick said to be true. However, there are plenty of fans out there who are happy with the performance. Sexyy Red and Drake have a history of making good songs together and "U MY EVERYTHING" is proving to be yet another example of this. However, some fans are curious as to how Sexyy keeps getting Drake features. In fact, on IG, one person asked Sexyy if she slept with Drake for the feature.

Sexyy Red Responds

Sexyy masterfully trolled the fan by simply responding "yes." Whether or not this was sarcastic doesn't actually matter. What matters is the fact that now the public is going to be second guessing everything about this duo. Sexyy and Drake have proven over the years to be quite shameless, which makes it all that much funnier. Whether or not the internet takes any of this serious, still remains to be seen.

Sexyy masterfully trolled the fan by simply responding "yes." Whether or not this was sarcastic doesn't actually matter. What matters is the fact that now the public is going to be second guessing everything about this duo. Sexyy and Drake have proven over the years to be quite shameless, which makes it all that much funnier. Whether or not the internet takes any of this serious, still remains to be seen.

