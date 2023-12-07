Tokischa Enlists Sexyy Red For Infectious Banger "Daddy"

Sexyy Red has been having an incredible 2023. Overall, she has dropped an iconic project and has even headlined her very own tour. Furthermore, she has been doing tour dates with the likes of Drake, and she also has some truly massive features. At this point, it is clear that she is the MVP of the year in hip-hop, even if some people aren't believers just yet. That said, she is now working with the likes of Dominican rap star, Tokischa. The two just linked up on the song "Daddy."

For those unfamiliar with Tokischa, she is an artist who has grown considerably over the years. Her music is fresh and has a great energetic sound to it. She has had crossover appeal with American stars, and this is yet another example of that. In the song "Daddy," Tokischa raps in Spanish with some energetic flows over some phenomenal production. Her raps are clear and the bars fit the vibe of the song quite nicely.

Tokischa x Sexyy Red

As for Sexyy Red, this is another example of her showcasing her raw talent. The energy matches Tokischa and her verse is a whole lot of fun. This is also some different production from her, so it is cool to see the new direction play out. Hopefully, both of these artists bless us with some new music, very soon.

This new banger is one that will certainly be getting some crossover appeal for Sexyy Red. Moreover, it is yet another great look for Tokischa who has continuously put out some solid material. Be sure to let us know your own thoughts on the song, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm at the X, they off the molly

What you lookin' at? I see you hoes watchin'

Ando rulay, and they can't stop me

Everything I do (Oh) these bitches copy (Sexyy)

Party, party, let's go party

Quiero Negrita, I'm a black barbie

