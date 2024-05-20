Sexyy Red And Lana Del Rey Show Off Their Twerking Skills In Bizarre Crossover Video

The unlikely pair seemed to be having a great time together.

Sexyy Red spent much of her breakout 2023 collaborating with the kinds of artists you'd expect. She crossed paths with Chief Keef, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Sukihana, Juicy J, and more. But this year she's crossing paths with some unexpected friends and popping up in unexpected places. Perhaps the most inexplicable instance came a few weeks ago. She was a surprise on-stage guest alongside country singer Zach Bryan, who had a pretty major breakthrough 2023 as well. Now she's once again going viral for hanging out with somebody you wouldn't expect, pop singer Lana Del Rey.

The two were both present at Hangout Festival over the weekend where they caught up backstage. A short video of the pair is now making the rounds online as fans react to the unexpected crossover. Even more hilarious is that in the video they both seemingly instinctively show off their twerking skills while dancing together. "when the teacher pairs you with a random partner but y’all end up kii’ing anyways" one fan on Twitter jokes. "I’m crying, Lana just living her life, hanging out with EVERYBODY. Went from Billie Eilish to Camila Cabello to Benson Boone to now Sexyy Red," another reply reads. Check out the video of the unexpected crossover below.

This isn't the only time recently that Lana Del Rey has crossed paths with a surprising rapper. Earlier this month she and former Migos rapper Quavo were spotted together. Shortly after, Quavo shared a snippet of new music that the pair had been working on to tease fans. The song has yet to materialize with an official release. Quavo just got out of a pretty heated beef with Chris Brown which was going on in tandem with Kendrick Lamar and Drake's spat.

What do you think of Sexyy Red and Lana Del Rey showing off their twerking skills together? Do you think the two could ever successfully collaborate on a song together? Let us know in the comment section below.

