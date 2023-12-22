Sexyy Red's 2023 Features, Ranked

It goes without saying that 2023 has been a great year for Sexyy Red, both as a lead artist and with her features. Throughout the year, the rapper dominated airwaves and made multiple appearances on charts across the globe. In addition, she is also widely regarded as one of the biggest breakout stars of the year. Rolling Stone even crowned her hit song “SkeeYee” as the best rap song of 2023. Likewise, fans of her music will refer to 2023 for years to come, because her work rate was truly astounding. Besides releasing several singles and an album, Sexyy Red had a laudable amount of features in 2023. Ranked from worst to best, here they all are.

21. “Sexyy & Conceited” – Pardison Fontaine ft. Sexyy Red

This track was released as a part of Pardison Fontaine’s recent album SEXT8PE. Sexyy Red’s verse contains her signature confidence and braggadocio. Additionally, while she and Fontaine may not have phenomenal chemistry, they are not a bad pairing. However, this might just be arguably her most forgettable feature of 2023.

20. “Perc & Sex” – YN Jay ft. Sexyy Red & G Herbo

YN Jay originally released “Perc & Sex” as a track without features on his 2022 album Coochie Goat. Following its considerable success, he released a remix featuring Sexyy Red and G Herbo in August 2023. While the original song remains one of his biggest tracks right now, the remix has not been as successful. Sexyy Red tried to pull her weight on the track, but the song didn’t hit quite like it should.

19. “I Love Freaks (Sexyy’s Version)” – Lijay ft. Sexyy Red

In this song, Lijay and Sexyy Red let listeners know just how much they love freaks. This is very familiar territory for Sexyy Red. As a result, although Lijay is the lead artist, she all but eats him up on the track. “I Love Freaks” may not be among the most impressive features Sexyy Red has appeared on in 2023. However, that doesn’t make it any less of a bop.

18. “Big Dawg” – Moneybagg Yo ft. Sexyy Red

Running neither hot nor cold, “Big Dawg” is an okay song featuring okay verses from both rappers. While it’s not a bad song, it could certainly be a lot better than it is. Without a doubt, Moneybagg Yo and Sexyy Red can make a harder song, given the opportunity. Hopefully, they’ll collaborate again and create another fire track.

17. “Hoe Sh*t” – Genesisthegawd ft. Sexyy Red

Genesisthegawd enlisted the help of Sexyy Red on the remix of “Hoe Sh*t,” which was released on October 20, 2023. On the track, the two femcees trade bars on their respective verses. They rap about being on their “hoe sh*t,” and we kind of would like to be on ours as well. While it may not be among her absolute best features of 2023, Sexyy Red shines on this track.

16. “All She Do Is Shake” – J Traxx ft. Sexyy Red

Despite being arguably the least popular song on this list, “All She Do Is Shake” is a good song. It runs for less than two minutes, and features a very short verse from Sexyy Red. However, it manages to be memorable, regardless. Sexyy Red and J Traxx should definitely consider more collaborations in the future.

15. “Shiesty” - Finesse2Tymes ft. Kaliii & Sexyy Red

Another successful collaboration, all three rappers brought their A-game on “Shiesty.” Released on June 23, 2023, the song is a treat for fans of dirty rap. Despite not appearing on the charts, “Shiesty” is considerably popular. Subsequently, it would get much bigger as it has what it takes to be a huge club banger.

14. “Bent (Remix)” – 41, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, TaTa ft. Sexyy Red

Hip Hop trio 41 released their project 41 World: Not The Album on November 17, 2023. The 11-track body of work contains their hit song “Bent,” as well as the remix with Sexyy Red. Admittedly, Red has had much bigger features in 2023. However, her chemistry with the members of 41 on this track is undeniable. All four performers effortlessly glide through the song.

13. “No Panties” – Raedio ft. Sexyy Red

“No Panties” is a soundtrack from the second season of Max’s Rap Sh!t. It appears on RAP SHIT: The Mixtape (From the Max Original Series, S2), which was released on November 3, 2023. As usual, Sexyy Red was in her dirty rap bag on this track. Like she does on “Rich Baby Daddy,” she spits bars about letting her “coochie breathe.” We can’t complain because it goes so hard.

12. “Check” – Gloss Up ft. Sexyy Red

Shades of Gloss, an album by Gloss, was released on August 11, 2023. The project contains 13 tracks, and one of its standout songs is “Check.” On the track, Gloss Up brought the heat, and so did Sexyy Red. The verses are notable, and the hook is quite catchy as well.

11. “Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)” - Young Nudy ft. Latto & Sexyy Red

Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” remix was released on September 8, 2023. As the title suggests, the song is quite explicit, making Sexyy Red a great fit. While it’s not as successful as the original, this remix is also pretty good. Overall, Sexyy Red and Latto both delivered, as expected.

10. “SLUT ME OUT” - NLE Choppa ft. Sexyy Red

This track was released on April 7, 2023, accompanied by a music video. While the original song charted on the Billboard Hot 100, this remix did not. However, it is a favorite for fans of Sexyy Red and is one of her most popular features in 2023. NLE Choppa and the fiery femcee are a delightable, dirty duo on the track, making for an epic club staple.

9. “Yonce Freestyle” – Kevin Gates ft. Sexyy Red & BG

Released as a non-album single, “Yonce Freestyle” is shaping up to become a sleeper hit. It features a memorable hook from Gates and notable verses from Red and BG. Evidently, the attention it has received is well-earned, and it may very well get more popular. All three rappers are in their element on the track, and that’s what makes it work so well.

8. “Daddy” – Tokischa ft. Sexyy Red

On this reggaeton track, Tokischa teams up with Sexyy Red to deliver a provocative and danceable rap number. The Dominican rapper sets the tone, bringing the heat with her verse. Likewise, Sexyy Red, exhibiting her versatility, eats the beat up as well. “Daddy” is a certified party starter and one of the more unique features Sexyy Red appeared on in 2023.

7. “BING BONG (Remix)” – BlakeIANA ft. Sexyy Red

Although her verse on the track is short, Sexyy Red completely ate it up. Both rappers effortlessly glided on the beat throughout the song. They did it so well that by the time the song ends, you can barely tell that much time has passed. Sexyy Red’s collaborations with other women in rap are always a good idea, and the remix of “BING BONG” is no different.

6. “Area Codes (314 Remix)” - Kaliii ft. Sexyy Red

Representing St. Louis, Missouri, Sexyy Red appears on the 314 remix of “Area Codes.” The track was released on May 11, 2023. It sees Sexyy Red serving up a red hot verse rivaling that of Kaliii’s. The entire song is just a little over two minutes and has a high replay value. As far as Sexyy’s best verses this year, this one’s right up there.

5. “Shake Sumn (Remix)” - DaBaby ft. Sexyy Red

Released on July 7, 2023, DaBaby teams up with Sexyy Red on this remix. If we’re being honest, “Shake Sumn (Remix)” might as well be Sexyy Red’s song. DaBaby gives her so much space to shine, and she does just that. While his own contributions are minimal, somehow, it works pretty well for the track. Apparently, it’s one of the best features Sexyy Red was attached to in 2023.

4. “Face Down” – MCVERRT ft. Sexyy Red & FERG

It’s easy to like a song with an energetic beat like the one featured on “Face Down.” Besides the production, however, the rappers' performances make the track what it is. Sexyy Red kept up with the two other artists, and they all demolished their verses. With raunchy lyrics that’ll make anyone clutch their pearls, the song was a surefire hit.

3. “One Margarita (Margarita Song) [Ladies Remix]” - That Chick Angel ft. Sexyy Red, FendiDa Rappa & Flo Milli

At this point, the whole world must have heard “One Margarita” already. The original version of the song was released on May 31. Subsequently, it went viral and has spawned several remixes. The "Ladies Remix" was released in August, and is just as much a bop as the original. Sexyy Red features in 2023 are indeed abundant, but there’s something so effortlessly natural about her contributions to the already viral track.

2. “MMM HMM” - Lancey Foux ft. Sexyy Red

Right off the bat, listeners can tell this is a hard song worth jamming to. Firstly, the beat goes wild. Secondly, Lancey Foux delivers exactly as expected. Likewise, Sexyy Red leaves nothing on the plate after her verse is done. It’s a wonder that the song did not appear on the charts, but it certainly deserved to. With a chorus worth replaying over and over again, “MMM HMM” still has enough time to weave itself back into listeners’ consciousness. Perhaps a viral moment on TikTok is just what it needs.

1. “Rich Baby Daddy” - Drake ft. SZA & Sexyy Red

At the moment, this is the biggest song in Sexxy Red’s discography. It was only just released in October as a part of Drake’s eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. However, it has already surpassed every other song in Red’s catalog in terms of streams. It comes as no surprise, considering that it’s a Drake song featuring SZA. Nevertheless, “Rich Baby Daddy” is a great track despite the musical giants that appear on it. Sexxy Red delivers a hook that is quintessential to the song, securing it as one of her best features of all time, and the best in 2023.

