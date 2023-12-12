Pardison Fontaine And Sexyy Red Team Up For Wild Banger "Conceited"

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship was a rocky one, to say the least. That is what we gathered after hearing both of their sides of the story. We got some context from Megan first after her huge comeback with her smash single "Cobra." It was a triumphant moment for her, even garnering some attention from even the staunchest of critics.

Then, on the flip side, we got Pardison's take on the situation. He came through with his single "THEE PERSON" a few weeks back. According to him, the relationship was in jeopardy because Megan was acting out first. It is safe to say that they just were not right for each other.

Listen To "Conceited" By Pardison Fontaine And Sexyy Red

We say that because it seems these two have been much happier and have been moving on with their lives. Pardison is enjoying himself after dropping a new EP today, SEXT8PE. It is an eight-track offering that is nearly a total solo trek. However, there is one feature here and it is none other than Sexyy Red. She is hopping on everyone's projects, as she continues her rise. The song "Conceited" is a raunchy banger about wanting to find the highest value man and woman. It could be Pardison's next hit, especially with the cool back-and-forth between him and Sexyy.

It is an eight-track offering that is nearly a total solo trek. However, there is one feature here and it is none other than Sexyy Red. She is hopping on everyone's projects, as she continues her rise. The song "Conceited" is a raunchy banger about wanting to find the highest value man and woman. It could be Pardison's next hit, especially with the cool back-and-forth between him and Sexyy.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm lookin' for a big tall sexy motherf****r (yeah)

Got a real nice body and I wanna kiss them muscles (ooh)

Teeth pearly white I don't even see no butter (no)

I ain't messin' with no broke boys, sexy need a hustler

