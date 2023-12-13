Pardison Fontaine & Cardi B Still Collaborate, He Recalls Giving Her "Be Careful"

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Pardison Fontaine recalled providing Cardi B with her Invasion Of Privacy track, "Be Careful." According to him, she knew it was meant to be upon first listen, later making it her own for her debut album. He opened up about his writing process, revealing that the two of them still work together to this day.

"I do it well," he began. "So I feel like now is the time I really gotta just show that and talk about it." Pardi continued, explaining how he wrote the song from a woman's perspective, noting that his verse was initially going to be his response. "She heard the song and was like, 'I need this,'" he described. "'I'm taking this.' She did her thing, flipped it around, all of that."

Read More: Pardison Fontaine Discusses Cause Of Megan Thee Stallion Split

Cardi B Knew She Wanted The Song Right Away

Cardi isn't the only female MC Pardi's worked with in the past, however. He's also previously collaborated with the likes of Sexyy Red, and of course, his ex Megan Thee Stallion. The duo worked on her "Savage Remix" as well as her track with Cardi B, "WAP." Ultimately, things between them didn't work out, which he says was due to "a laundry list of reasons." Elsewhere in the interview, he opened up about their split, sharing his take on the controversial public breakup.

"Listen, I'm a person that believes love doesn't go away," he explained. "It changes. And that's another thing I've stated. I'll always want well for her. I'm not a person that wants bad for her. I'm not out here calling her all types of such and such." What do you think of Pardison Fontaine's account of working alongside Cardi B? What about him revealing that the two of them still work together? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Pardison Fontaine And Sexyy Red Team Up For Wild Banger "Conceited"

[Via]