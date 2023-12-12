Did Pardison Fontaine Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion? He Addresses Rumours On "Lip Service"

Megan Thee Stallion had a mostly quiet year when it came to music, but the rap diva did spill some serious tea when it came time to drop her "Cobra" single earlier this fall. After quietly parting ways with longtime beau Pardison Fontaine, she revealed that infidelity is what ultimately led to their demise, even allegedly taking place in her bed. His telling response to the lyrics exposing him made it obvious that the producer wasn't innocent, but he had some things to get off his chest about their breakup too.

On his "THEE PERSON" diss track, the "Hoop Earrings" artist laid in on his ex, accusing her of getting liposuction and messing around on him during their relationship. Rather than responding to the gossip, Megan has been staying in her lane and focusing on herself. For his part, Fontaine is now romancing a new woman, Jada Kingdom. However, he's still not done talking about his ex quite yet. He recently joined Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast, during which she candidly asked him about the cheating allegations, and he gave an interesting answer.

Pardison Fontaine Speaks His Truth

"That's not what happened," Pardi said when Yee and her co-hosts brought it up. After asking them what constitutes as cheating, the women came up with a definition of anything being intentionally kept from a partner. After hearing that, the "Backin' It Up" collaborator said that he's guilty of Thee Stallion's accusations. Still, he denying being caught in her bed while in the middle of getting oral sex from another woman.

As Pardison Fontaine continues to find new ways to tell his story, Megan Thee Stallion grows stronger and sexier thanks to her dedication at the gym.

