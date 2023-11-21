Megan Thee Stallion's Gym Selfies Tell Us She's Not Letting Pardison Fontaine Lipo Diss Bother Her

Though she has a reputation for getting rowdy while turning up, Megan Thee Stallion has still always made it a point to promote both mental and physical health to her fanbase. A few months back, she connected with Seize the Awkward to film a vulnerable campaign about tackling tough topics like depression and therapy. More recently, the Houston native is pouring her energy into almost daily gym sessions, many of which she's been documenting to share with Thee Hotties on Instagram.

Interestingly, as Meg invests more in her healing and fitness journey than ever before, she's facing accusations of allegedly lying about her "natural" body. Last weekend, ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine dropped a diss track called "THEE PERSON," in which he raps, "Be for real, you ain't even realistic / Got lipo then you started posting gym pics." Of course, the shade didn't come out of nowhere – Thee Stallion previously outed him for getting oral from another woman in her bed while they were dating.

Megan Thee Stallion is All About Her Fitness This Fall

What Pardi had to say about his former partner likely cut much deeper than the single bar she had for him on "Cobra." Nevertheless, Megan is moving forward with a positive attitude, and continuing to put in work on her famous figure. Whether she went under the knife or not (which she has yet to address), Tina Snow is undeniably looking the most confident, happiest, and healthiest we've ever seen her.

All that time she's been spending in the gym has been paying off in more areas than just her good looks. All of Thee Stallion's recent performances have included some of the most impressive twerking we've seen from the Hot Girl Coach, who has her trainer to thank. Check out what she brought to the stage at ONE Music Fest last month at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

