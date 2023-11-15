Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Figure, Tries Pilates In New Vlog

Meg says that pilates is way harder than it looks.

Megan Thee Stallion recently took to social media to provide fans with another mini gym vlog. In her vlog, the hitmaker's seen showing off her progress and enjoying a green juice before heading to the gym, where she decided to give pilates a shot. According to her, it was far more difficult than it seemed, and she gave credit to those who do it consistently. "I don't want to f*ck with no b*tch that do pilates because that motherf*cker be tiny, but that hoe got might on her," Meg declared.

Meg also made it clear that she won't be letting pilates "whoop" her, however, claiming that she'll be giving it another try in the future. She went on to hit the treadmill for a bit and do some more strength training before going home to feast on a healthy-looking post-workout meal. She decided on salmon with plenty of veggies, noting how it's one of her go-to dishes.

Megan Thee Stallion's New Gym Vlog

Clearly, Meg's work in the gym is paying off, and fans are loving the performer's hot girl fitness tips. There's been no shortage of gym vlogs or "Body" updates from Meg as of late, inspiring her followers to get in shape just like their favorite female rap star. Commenters also find it admirable that Meg's using her platform to promote a healthy lifestyle, particularly following the rough past couple of years that she's endured.

Aside from going all in on her fitness, Meg also recently dropped off a new track called "Cobra." The single sparked quite a bit of controversy for cheating allegations, but has been a hit overall among fans and peers. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's new gym vlog? How do you feel about Meg using her platform to promote a healthy lifestyle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

