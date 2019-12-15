vlog
- MusicJ. Cole Posts Tour Vlog After Dropping New Song On InstagramThe album rollout for "The Fall Off" is shaping up in a big way, and it's nice to see him in this behind-the-scenes light.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSchoolboy Q Starts New Blog Series As New Album Approaches"Blue Lips" is due to arrive next month. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Jumps On "Tripod Bro" Trend With Neon Nighttime RoutineDrake's night included everything from drink mixing to neon swimming.By Ben Mock
- GossipIs There A Baby Crying In DDG & Halle Bailey's Christmas Vlog? Fans Think SoYou can even hear someone saying "Cut!" when cries ring out, and then it cuts to something else. Do you think it's legit or just coincidence?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Figure, Tries Pilates In New VlogMeg says that pilates is way harder than it looks.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDDG Asks His Fans: "3 Vlogs With DDG Or $100K"DDG set himself up with that one.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearKash Doll And Her Son Rock Versace At The Grocery StoreKash Doll and Kashton looked stylish on their recent Kroger excursion.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralDDG Addresses "Failed Rapper" & Other Criticisms In New YouTube VlogThe YouTuber-turned-MC said he's in his peace mode and addressed his comments about his partner Halle Bailey.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNLE Choppa Snatches DDG's Chain In New VlogDid Choppa ever give it back? We may never know...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralDDG Vlogs Blueface & Chrisean Rock's WeddingThe YouTuber and artist showed his perspective of the "Crazy In Love" couple's Los Angeles wedding.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Recruits Pardison Fontaine To Help Her Narrate Vegas Vacation TikTokMegan and her man make a great team.By Hayley Hynes
- TechTikTok Begins Launching 10-Minute Videos GloballyTikTok is keeping up with YouTube thanks to its latest update.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsSteph Curry Hilariously Learns How To Vlog, From Kevin HartSteph Curry is now a vlogger and Kevin Hart is helping to show him how it's done.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Essentially Bought Stormi A House For ChristmasVlog turned "Cribs" episode. By Noah C
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner & Stormi Give Tour Of Their Home's Christmas DecorationsStormi is too cute! By Noah C