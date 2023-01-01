A new clip of Kash Doll grocery shopping with her son has hit the internet. The adorable duo grocery shop in a mini vlog shared by the stylish mother on TikTok yesterday (July 14). They’re seen dressed in head-to-toe Versace, looking fly while they explore Kroger. The 1-year-old, Kashton Prophet Richardson, is Kash Doll’s only child with rapper Tracy T.

Fans rushed to praise the sweet mother-and-son duo, flooding Kash Doll’s comments section with heart-eyed emojis. “Thats how a bad b* with a kid shop,” one TikTok user notes. Another tells her, “He really got your whole face now.” Other users took the opportunity to compliment the artist’s physique, which she shows off in a bold jumpsuit.

Kash Doll Shops With Her Son

Earlier this year, Kash Doll took to Instagram to divulge on her relationship with her son. Alongside photos of her family, she called Kashton her “pride and joy,” going on to reflect on her pregnancy. “These 9 months been the best roller coaster I’ve experience,” she revealed, “this here a different kinda love.” “My snookems, my luv bug, my lil responsibility, the little boy that have me wrapped around his fingers,” she continued. “Y’all He smile at me with his eyes, i can’t imagine life without my snook,” she told followers.

In April, Kash Doll shared a clip of a fan who went the extra mile to ensure she was able to listen to his music. In the clip, she even shows the man purchasing her a set of headphones at the airport he spotted her in. “Yo he said he gonna buy me some headphones so that I’ll listen to his music video and his song, so I’m about to listen to it,” she explains in the clip. “So I’m gonna shout you on my Gram for buying me headphones cause I appreciate that,” she told the eager flight attendant.

