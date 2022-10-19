Kashdoll welcomed her son Kashton Prophet Richardson nine month ago, and the new mom is finally giving fans an update on her little bundle of joy. On Tuesday, the “For Everybody” rapper took to Instagram to share the latest cover of Sheen Magazine, featuring herself, her beau Tracy T, and their baby boy Ashton.

Kash penned a sweet message to her son in the post, writing, “Ok world here’s my pride and joy. My snookems, my luv bug, my lil responsibility, the little boy that have me wrapped around his finger. Kashton.” The BMF actress continued, “Y’all He smile at me with his eyes, i can’t imagine life without my snook! These 9months been the best roller coaster I’ve experienced… this here a different kinda love so watch y’all mouth about my baby.”

This is the first time fans got to see an image of baby Kashton since the Detroit rapper gave birth in January. Kash’s cele brity friends flooded the comment section to gush over her adorable family photo and baby Kashton’s precious smile.

“OMGGGG,” Yung Miami commented. Latto added, “ He’s SOOOOO CUTEEEE! Beautiful family Kash.” Nene Leakes chimed in, “Awww look at those kissable lips.” After welcoming her first born son earlier this year, Kash Doll admitted that she wants a baby girl fairly soon. She shared in a tweet, “I want a daughter, but how she’s gonna get here?” After fans urged her to slow down and enjoy her son, the “Ice Me Out” star clapped back, “I’m just saying future wise.. damn.”

See the first photos of Baby Kashton below.