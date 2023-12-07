family
- Pop CultureGrammys Criticism Arises As Harry Belafonte's Family Speaks OutBelafonte passed away at age 96 last spring, leaving behind an incredible legacy.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Honor Late Son Zen With Sweet Family VideoCannon and Scott's son Zen passed away in 2021 at only five months old.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoja Cat's Brother Denies Accusations, Claims Family Hasn't Spoken To Him In YearsAccording to Raman Dalithando Dlamini, whom TSR caught up with on the street, there's no restraining order against him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Accompanied Blueface To Turn Himself In With Their Son, Chrisean Jr.The California rapper's apparent arrest for parole violations wasn't without company, although folks hoped Rock would steer clear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDaz Dillinger Laughs Off Snoop Dogg & The Game Meet-UpFans think Daz Dillinger was dissing Snoop Dogg with his latest comment on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicJadakiss Thanks 50 Cent For Showing His Aunt & Mother Love At Recent OutingKiss' mom and aunt recently had the opportunity to grab a photo with Fif.By Ben Mock
- MusicT.I. & Daughter Heiress Harris Perform "Live Your Life" Together: WatchTalent runs in the family.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearASAP Rocky & Rihanna's Matching Shoes On Aspen Trip With Sons Show How In Sync They AreThe "Fashion Killa" and his better half are at it again.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says His Son Would Have To Kill Nine People To Be A "Gangster"Hmm ... this is an interesting take.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals He Has A Daughter, In New Track "H00DBYAIR"Playboi Carti continues to impress with his new run of singles.By Alexander Cole
- MusicHit-Boy Reflects On Working With Big Hit: "I Couldn't Be More Proud"Hit-Boy says he's proud to have teamed up with his father, Big Hit, for his new album, "The Truth is in My Eyes."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAre Nas & Tracy Morgan Related?It's not often that you get to pick your friend and family all in one, but these two got lucky.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKanye West's "College Dropout" Bear Mascot Designer Gets Sweet Thank You From Kim KardashianThis year for Halloween, Kimye's eldest, North, donned her dad's famous bear suit for one of her Halloween looks.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDJ Khaled Shares Adorable Throwback Pics To Celebrate His Wife's BirthdayKhaled had some lovely words for his wife in the post.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAmber Rose Parents: Who Are The Model's Mother And Father?Amber Rose's story is not just about her achievements but also about the familial bonds that have shaped her into the person she is today.By Jake Skudder