ASAP Rocky Is "Tuned Into Rihanna's Needs" Before Third Baby

When ASAP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose earlier this decade, fans didn't know just how much more their family would expand. RiRi's pregnant with a third child, and a new Bossip report sums up just how deep the couple's connection goes ahead of their arrival.

An alleged source supposedly close to the couple recently spoke to PEOPLE about the two artists' bond. The Barbadian superstar previously told the outlet that she and A$AP Rocky "wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond." The alleged source called the Harlem creative the Fenty multi-hyphenate's "biggest cheerleader."

"Rihanna and Rocky couldn’t be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three," the alleged source reportedly told PEOPLE. "They’ve really embraced this chapter and their bond has only deepened since becoming parents. [...] [Rocky] has been incredibly attentive and nurturing throughout this pregnancy. [...] He’s so hands on with RZA and Riot. Changing diapers, doing bedtime routines, and keeping them entertained so Rihanna can rest. He’s completely tuned into her needs."

ASAP Rocky New Album

"He’s always thinking of ways to show up for Rihanna, whether it’s bringing her late night cravings when she’s in the mood or creating little ways for her to unwind," the alleged source continued. "He’ll run her baths, massage her feet and take care of things around the house so she doesn’t have to lift a finger. [...] This pregnancy feels especially meaningful because they’ve grown so much together as partners and parents. [...] He always makes her laugh, he keeps things light and full of love. They both prioritize their family time above everything and it’s clear this is what matters most to them."

However, some fans didn't take this alleged source's remarks very well. That's because A$AP Rocky's new album DON'T BE DUMB still isn't out – and neither is Rihanna's long-awaited comeback LP. Amid A$AP Rocky's rollout troubles and beefs, fans hope he can tune into their needs and finally drop the record. But at the end of the day, it's family over everything.