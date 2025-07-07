Sean “Diddy” Combs’ verdict went viral last week with rounds of applauds in the streets of New York City and the mogul’s detainment center.

Multiple sources reported over the weekend that the mogul received a standing ovation from inmates upon returning to his detainment following his guilty on 2 out of 5 counts verdict. Diddy’s attorney confirmed the standing ovation during a press conference.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, described the moment as powerful for Black men behind bars. According to Agnifilo, inmates told Combs, “We never get to see anyone beat the government.”

Diddy remains jailed at a Brooklyn federal facility. Though he avoided convictions for sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, he still faces prison time for prostitution-related offenses. Nearly ten months already served will count toward any sentence.

Authorities raided Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties in March 2024. Agnifilo recalled telling his client to brace for sex trafficking charges. He urged Combs to see the fight as an opportunity to defy the odds. Combs embraced the role, determined to prevail in court.

Diddy Standing Ovation

Authorities raided Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties in March 2024. Agnifilo recalled telling his client to brace for sex trafficking charges. He urged Combs to see the fight as an opportunity to defy the odds. Combs embraced the role, determined to prevail in court.

The acquittal followed a two-month trial in Manhattan federal court. Combs assisted his legal team, passing notes as they dismantled the prosecution’s case. His attorneys portrayed him as a flawed man, not a criminal conspirator. In opening statements, lawyer Teny Geragos admitted his violent tendencies and substance abuse but argued those flaws did not make him a sex trafficker.

Agnifilo said their strategy relied on blunt honesty. The team wanted to prevent jurors from confusing abusive behavior with organized crime.

The verdict reflected that clarity. Jurors initially deadlocked on racketeering before acquitting him of the most serious charges. Combs appeared relieved, thanking jurors and praying with family members.

The case, however, is far from finished. Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail, citing Combs’ violent past and flight risk. Sentencing is scheduled for October 2.

Combs is expected to serve at least 85 percent of whatever term is imposed. His legal team, praised as a “dream team” by courtroom observers, accomplished what few do against federal prosecutors.

Agnifilo believes Combs must now address personal issues. The rapper plans to resume a domestic batterer program he began before his arrest.