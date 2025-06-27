The Diddy trial heard closing arguments from the defense on Friday (June 27), which followed the prosecution's scathing summary of allegations the previous day in Manhattan federal court. While few folks have the legal expertise and proper context to assess what moves were right and wrong, 50 Cent does not care for such considerations.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, the G-Unit mogul took to the social media platform with two posts referencing Sean Combs' defense team's final statements in the trial. Specifically, he pointed his critical finger to Marc Agnifilo, the Bad Boy executive's lawyer and the leader of the closing arguments.

"Damn they did Diddy dirty them closing statements man, I could have done better then that," 50 Cent remarked concerning Diddy. How much he pay them lawyers?"

Then, Fif made a post about Agnifilo's reported claim in court that the anonymous "Jane," an alleged sex trafficking victim, had "the worst lawyer in the world." It seems like the attorney wanted to paint a picture that Jane monetarily benefitted from agreed conditions with Combs, and that it was the "right thing" for him to assist her financially.

"She didn't have the worst lawyer, You are the worst lawyer," 50 captioned a picture of Marc Agnifilo and his statement per Inner City Press on Twitter. "Remember the name Marc Agnifilo. He just got Diddy a** 20 years."

Diddy Trial

As for what the actual closing arguments were, Diddy's defense team sought to present this federal trial as an exploitative shakedown for the accusers' financial gain. The lawyers portrayed Puff as an alleged abuser rather than the sex trafficker that prosecutors allege him to be.

On the other hand, lawyers on the other side of the court allege that Combs maintained an exploitative and abusive system around him in which employees sought better standing by assisting with alleged crimes. Now that both sides wrapped up their closing arguments, we can expect the jurors to deliberate and hand in a verdict very soon.