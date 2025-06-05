50 Cent Trolls Diddy And His Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Amid New Trial Testimony

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent has mocked Diddy all throughout his scandal for misconduct allegations, and the Bad Boy mogul's alleged victims aren't excluded.

The Diddy trial continued today (Thursday, June 5) with witness testimony from an alleged sex trafficking victim, anonymously referred to as "Jane." As is typical these days, 50 Cent couldn't help but crack some jokes about this on his Instagram after a particularly curious allegation.

Per NBC News, the alleged sex trafficking victim claimed that she and Sean Combs allegedly referred to each other as Bert and Ernie. For those unaware, those are two iconic Sesame Street characters. The jury even saw text messages showing these codenames, and this is what Fif decided to jab at online.

"He wanted me to call him Ernie, Diddy wild," the G-Unit mogul captioned a picture of the two characters in lingerie. This is far from 50 Cent's only troll against Diddy these days, whether it's for specific trial developments or other accusations or alleged narratives.

Other elements of Jane's testimony against Combs alleges heavy drug use, threats of financial cut-off, forced sexual intercourse with male escorts, and more. The defense aims to present this as consensual alleged activity, whereas the prosecution alleges these were manipulative, criminal, and forceful acts.

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Allegedly Sexually Assaulting & Drugging Teen Journalist During European Tour

Diddy Trial Witness

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, Judge Arun Subramanian scolded Combs for allegedly "nodding vigorously" at jurors while staring them down. The judge ordered him to stop his gestures or risk being thrown out of the courtroom.

All the while, 50 Cent has aimed at Diddy's trial at every turn. He also took things beyond Manhattan federal court, commenting on Cam'ron's interview with Combs' alleged male escort "The Punisher." That related to other rumors concerning other alleged "freak-off" participants, none of which have been confirmed.

With all this in mind, we can only expect more jokes moving forward, however insensitive or touchy they may be. In the meantime, the prosecution and the defense will continue to hear from witnesses until the trial wraps up sometime in July. That is, if everything goes according to schedule.

We will see what else "Jane" alleges during her witness testimony and what 50 might say in response. Take all of these narratives with a massive grain of salt in either direction.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Told Cassie’s Friend He Was “The Devil” During Chilling Encounter

