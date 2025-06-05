The Diddy trial continued today (Thursday, June 5) with witness testimony from an alleged sex trafficking victim, anonymously referred to as "Jane." As is typical these days, 50 Cent couldn't help but crack some jokes about this on his Instagram after a particularly curious allegation.

Per NBC News, the alleged sex trafficking victim claimed that she and Sean Combs allegedly referred to each other as Bert and Ernie. For those unaware, those are two iconic Sesame Street characters. The jury even saw text messages showing these codenames, and this is what Fif decided to jab at online.

"He wanted me to call him Ernie, Diddy wild," the G-Unit mogul captioned a picture of the two characters in lingerie. This is far from 50 Cent's only troll against Diddy these days, whether it's for specific trial developments or other accusations or alleged narratives.

Other elements of Jane's testimony against Combs alleges heavy drug use, threats of financial cut-off, forced sexual intercourse with male escorts, and more. The defense aims to present this as consensual alleged activity, whereas the prosecution alleges these were manipulative, criminal, and forceful acts.

Diddy Trial Witness

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, Judge Arun Subramanian scolded Combs for allegedly "nodding vigorously" at jurors while staring them down. The judge ordered him to stop his gestures or risk being thrown out of the courtroom.

All the while, 50 Cent has aimed at Diddy's trial at every turn. He also took things beyond Manhattan federal court, commenting on Cam'ron's interview with Combs' alleged male escort "The Punisher." That related to other rumors concerning other alleged "freak-off" participants, none of which have been confirmed.

With all this in mind, we can only expect more jokes moving forward, however insensitive or touchy they may be. In the meantime, the prosecution and the defense will continue to hear from witnesses until the trial wraps up sometime in July. That is, if everything goes according to schedule.