50 Cent Teases A New Series Based On The Diddy Scandal

50 Cent has been following the Diddy trial very closely, and his trolling against him is usually much more explicit than this.

While 50 Cent made his name as a New York hip-hop titan, his mogul moves in the entertainment business have expanded his legacy. But he isn't above using that legacy to get the last laugh on his enemies, and Diddy is the perfect example of that right now.

If you somehow didn't know already, Fif has been trolling Sean Combs at every corner of his misconduct allegations. These blew up in November of 2023 and resulted in the latter's ongoing federal trial for sex trafficking allegations. It's been a very complex, long, and scandalous saga, and 50 thinks it would make for great TV.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, he recently took to Instagram to tease a new series called Mogul based on this tumultuous story. Perhaps this hypothetical television show would appear on the new Action channel or the Fox deal that followed the Starz exit. Either way, this is an unofficial announcement with virtually no details attached, so don't hold your breath for this.

"Inspired by the rise and fall of Sean P Diddy Combs, f**k it I gotta make some money off this s**t. Coming Soon! This ain't Empire," 50 Cent wrote concerning the Diddy situation. That caption corresponded to a work-in-progress logo of a mountain.

Jane Diddy Trial

However, 50 Cent has big entertainment issues to address. He recently sued the team behind the Skill House film due to alleged lack of compensation and proper contracts for his participation.

There are also many other projects on his horizon that could lead to some big movies and shows. We will see which one of these ends up claiming the highest priority, and we think Mogul could be a hit.

But these days, people are more interested in the Diddy trial itself. An anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim referred to as "Jane" took the stand this week and made various allegations.

These relate to their alleged sexual parties, their alleged compensation for sex workers, and the allegedly abusive dynamic of their relationship. We will see how the trial develops in the coming weeks, and what else 50 Cent has to say about the Bad Boy mogul.

