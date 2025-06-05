50 Cent is suing to stop the release of Skill House, a horror film he says exploits his name and image without permission.

AllHipHop reports that the film and television mogul filed the lawsuit in April 2025 through his company, NYC Vibe, targeting producer Ryan Kavanaugh, Skill House Movie LLC, and GenTV LLC.

Jackson recently asked a Los Angeles court to block the film’s July 11 release. He claims he never signed a contract to act in or produce the movie. Then, 50 claims he was never paid for his involvement.

Discussions with Kavanaugh began in 2022. The two sides drafted a term sheet outlining Jackson’s possible role. According to 50, the agreement was never finalized or signed.

Despite this, Jackson and his son Sire filmed scenes for the movie. He says he acted in good faith, trusting that a contract would follow. That never happened.

50 Cent's voice and image are present in the trialer in multiple scenes. It also concludes with the rap star stating a line from the film.

“They claim I’m a producer,” says 50 Cent. “But I had no control, no input, and no payment. Neither has my son.”

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants have committed trademark infringement and false advertising and violated Jackson’s publicity rights. His lawyers argue that the unauthorized use of his brand could harm his reputation and mislead the audience.

The dispute raises broader questions about how celebrities navigate informal agreements in an industry where image carries legal and commercial weight. Jackson, who built a multimedia empire spanning music, television, and alcohol brands, views this case as a fight for creative control and brand protection.

The release of Skill House remains uncertain as Jackson seeks to prevent the film’s distribution and reclaim ownership of his name and legacy.

