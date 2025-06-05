Los Angeles Court

News

Movies
50 Cent Files A Lawsuit Against Horror Film, "Skill House," To Halt It's Release Over No Compensation
50 Cent is a TV and Film tycoon due to the success of his biopic, Get Rich or Die Tryin, and Starz's Power Universe.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
3 hrs ago
