50 Cent’s New Docuseries Leads To Chilling Confession From Alleged Killer’s Daughter

BY Caroline Fisher 495 Views
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artists Mary J. Blige (left) and 50 Cent during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 50 Cent-produced docuseries "The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets" premiered earlier this week on Peacock.

Earlier this week, the 50 Cent-produced docuseries The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets premiered on Peacock. It features Victoria Heuermann, the daughter of Rex Heuermann, who's been charged for allegedly killing seven women and dumping their bodies along a parkway on Long Island. The final episode of the docuseries includes a statement, revealing Victoria's take on her father's alleged crimes.

“A week before the series release, Victoria Heuermann told the producers that based on publicly available facts that have been presented and explained to her, she now believes her father is most likely the Gilgo Beach killer,” it reads, per AllHipHop.

The Gilgo Beach case dates back to 1996 and was considered unsolved until Heuermann's 2023 arrest. He's since pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

The shocking confession comes just a few days after 50 Cent teased yet another series based on an ongoing legal saga.

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Elon Musk’s Black Eye After Donald Trump Spat

50 Cent Skillhouse Lawsuit

Last week, he took to Instagram to unofficially announce a new series called Mogul. "Inspired by the rise and fall of Sean P Diddy Combs, f**k it I gotta make some money off this s**t. Coming Soon! This ain't Empire," he captioned the post.

It also comes amid Fif's own legal battle with Ryan Kavanaugh, Skill House Movie LLC, and GenTV LLC. He filed a lawsuit against them in April of this year over the unreleased horror film Skill House, which he appears in and produced. He alleges that he never signed a contract related to his involvement in the film and that he was never paid.

“They claim I’m a producer,” he alleges. “But I had no control, no input, and no payment. Neither has my son.”

Earlier this month, he asked a Los Angeles court to block the film’s July 11 release. The lawsuit followed weeks of online trolling from 50 Cent, who targeted Kavanaugh in various social media posts. “This guy Ryan Kavanaugh is doing everything in his power to make me kill this movie," he wrote on Instagram. "This one is going in the trash CAN!”

Read More: 50 Cent Teases A New Series Based On The Diddy Scandal

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
