Earlier this week, the 50 Cent-produced docuseries The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets premiered on Peacock. It features Victoria Heuermann, the daughter of Rex Heuermann, who's been charged for allegedly killing seven women and dumping their bodies along a parkway on Long Island. The final episode of the docuseries includes a statement, revealing Victoria's take on her father's alleged crimes.

“A week before the series release, Victoria Heuermann told the producers that based on publicly available facts that have been presented and explained to her, she now believes her father is most likely the Gilgo Beach killer,” it reads, per AllHipHop.

The Gilgo Beach case dates back to 1996 and was considered unsolved until Heuermann's 2023 arrest. He's since pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

The shocking confession comes just a few days after 50 Cent teased yet another series based on an ongoing legal saga.

50 Cent Skillhouse Lawsuit

Last week, he took to Instagram to unofficially announce a new series called Mogul. "Inspired by the rise and fall of Sean P Diddy Combs, f**k it I gotta make some money off this s**t. Coming Soon! This ain't Empire," he captioned the post.

It also comes amid Fif's own legal battle with Ryan Kavanaugh, Skill House Movie LLC, and GenTV LLC. He filed a lawsuit against them in April of this year over the unreleased horror film Skill House, which he appears in and produced. He alleges that he never signed a contract related to his involvement in the film and that he was never paid.

“They claim I’m a producer,” he alleges. “But I had no control, no input, and no payment. Neither has my son.”

Earlier this month, he asked a Los Angeles court to block the film’s July 11 release. The lawsuit followed weeks of online trolling from 50 Cent, who targeted Kavanaugh in various social media posts. “This guy Ryan Kavanaugh is doing everything in his power to make me kill this movie," he wrote on Instagram. "This one is going in the trash CAN!”