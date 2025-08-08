Tokyo Toni Blasts 50 Cent For Beefing With Women

Tokyo Toni loves to speak her mind, and she did just that during a recent rant about 50 Cent. In a clip shared by Live Bitez, the personality calls the mogul out for beefing with women. In the process, she ripped his entire upbringing to shreds, claiming it explains why he turned out the way he did.

"It's amazing how they do 50 cent," she began. "It's so petty to be a grown a** man that sh*t is sad as f*ck. These men are so emasculated they see what time that we are in in this world and all they can do is gossip like cold-blooded b*tches. This man worried about everybody's life but his was f*cked up. No mother ... No father. What did you expect?"

Tokyo continued, arguing that 50 Cent didn't experience love growing up. At the time of writing, he has not publicly responded to her rant. He is wrapped up in plenty of other battles these days, however.

50 Cent Skill House Lawsuit

Currently, for example, he's suing Ryan Kavanaugh over what was supposed to be an upcoming horror-thriller film, Skill House. In the lawsuit, which was first filed in April, he alleges that the film was being falsely promoted as a "50 Cent" film despite their being no finalized contract in place. He also alleges that he's yet to be paid.

Earlier this month, he filed a new motion accusing the film financier, Skill House Movie LLC, and GenTV LLC of agreeing to a nine-point settlement this year. 50 Cent alleges that they tried to change the terms of the agreement after it had already been made.

“The law is clear that settlement agreements are favored and enforceable where, as here, the parties have agreed to all material terms and objectively manifested their intent to be bound,” the motion alleges.