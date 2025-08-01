50 Cent continues to go after Ryan Kavanaugh in court, and recently, he filed a new motion against the film financier. Per AllHipHop, the motion accuses Kavanaugh, Skill House Movie LLC, and GenTV LLC of agreeing to a nine-point settlement earlier this year. Allegedly, however, they later tried to change the terms. Fif is asking the court to enforce the original agreement.

“Here it [the proposed settlement agreement] is,” his lawyers wrote. “Kindly say yes or no. Mr. Jackson will unfortunately and adamantly not accept any further negotiation.” Allegedly, Kavanaugh's team said "yes" that same day.

“The law is clear that settlement agreements are favored and enforceable where, as here, the parties have agreed to all material terms and objectively manifested their intent to be bound,” the motion states.

50 Cent Skillhouse

The Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

50 Cent first sued Kavanaugh in April in an attempt to block the release of the film Skillhouse. He alleged that the film was being falsely promoted as a "50 Cent film" despite their being no finalized contract in place. He also alleged that he hadn't been paid for his role in promoting the film.

Shortly before filing, Fif called out Kavanaugh online in a series of scathing posts. “They can’t release this MOVIE SKILL HOUSE without my signature, which they do not have,” he captioned an Instagram post at the time. “What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate.”