50 Cent Goes After Ryan Kavanaugh Over Alleged "Skillhouse" Agreement Breach

BY Caroline Fisher
50 Cent Goes After Ryan Kavanaugh Movie News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In April, 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against Ryan Kavanaugh in an attempt to block the release of "Skillhouse."

50 Cent continues to go after Ryan Kavanaugh in court, and recently, he filed a new motion against the film financier. Per AllHipHop, the motion accuses Kavanaugh, Skill House Movie LLC, and GenTV LLC of agreeing to a nine-point settlement earlier this year. Allegedly, however, they later tried to change the terms. Fif is asking the court to enforce the original agreement.

“Here it [the proposed settlement agreement] is,” his lawyers wrote. “Kindly say yes or no. Mr. Jackson will unfortunately and adamantly not accept any further negotiation.” Allegedly, Kavanaugh's team said "yes" that same day.

“The law is clear that settlement agreements are favored and enforceable where, as here, the parties have agreed to all material terms and objectively manifested their intent to be bound,” the motion states.

50 Cent Skillhouse
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

50 Cent first sued Kavanaugh in April in an attempt to block the release of the film Skillhouse. He alleged that the film was being falsely promoted as a "50 Cent film" despite their being no finalized contract in place. He also alleged that he hadn't been paid for his role in promoting the film.

Shortly before filing, Fif called out Kavanaugh online in a series of scathing posts. “They can’t release this MOVIE SKILL HOUSE without my signature, which they do not have,” he captioned an Instagram post at the time. “What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate.”

“This guy Ryan Kavanaugh is doing everything in his power to make me kill this movie," he captioned another post. "This one is going in the trash CAN.” 50 Cent even went on to bring up Kavanaugh's 2008 alleged DUI arrest, making it clear he wasn't backing down.

