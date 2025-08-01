Rick Ross continues to intensify the beef between him and 50 Cent by involving the mogul’s baby mother, Daphne Joy. On Thursday, Rozay shared an Instagram post by the pool directed towards 50 Cent, comparing 50’s record deal to Daphne Joy’s relationship with Diddy.

After trolling 50 with claims Rick Ross took 50’s son, Sire, fishing, Rozay asks if 50’s record deal with Interscope was worse than Daphne Joy’s allegedly partaking in the freak offs at Diddy’s home in Miami. Talking to his followers, Ross said, “I got a question. 50's sitting after your first album went diamond. No one around you thought it would be a good idea to renegotiate that horrendous contract you was in for ownership of your master's after that first album. The second album. The third album. The fourth album.”

While Rozay never mentioned Daphne Joy, he referenced her involvement with Diddy with cryptic gestures while asking who got “f*cked” worse. “But who got f*cked worse, man,” Ross says while looking at the camera and pointing behind him, alluding to the previous post about fishing with 50 Cent’s son while his mother allegedly hung out with Diddy. “Who got f*cked worse?”

Rick Ross/50 Cent Beef

The long-running feud between 50 Cent and Rick Ross reignited in early 2025, driven by social media barbs, tour shade, and personal insults. Tensions resurfaced after Ross was announced as a special guest on the Millennium Tour.

50 Cent mocked the booking on Instagram. He called Ross an “opening act” and claiming he couldn’t sell tickets without Drake’s hits.

Ross quickly responded through Instagram Stories, attacking 50’s delayed G-Unit studio project in Louisiana and taunting his financial standing. He escalated the exchange with personal jabs. Rozay referenced 50’s late mother and making cruel remarks about a “walking star” tribute in her honor. The back-and-forth intensified when Ross challenged 50’s ownership of his music catalog, threatening to purchase his masters outright.

The feud also ties into 50 Cent’s ongoing rift with BMF founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Ross has used those tensions to accuse 50 of betrayal and inconsistency.