50 Cent Claims "Opening Act" Rick Ross Has No Hits Without Drake

BY Elias Andrews 1447 Views
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
50 Cent continued his Rick Ross onslaught by questioning the latter's catalog, and noting that he has to open for others.

50 Cent has picked so many fights with so many rappers in 2025 it's easy to lose sight of the Rick Ross of it all. 50 has had it out for Rozay longer than some rappers' entire careers, and he's not done. He took to Instagram on Tuesday night to rub salt in the wound of the MMG boss' latest booking. Apparently, Rick Ross is slated to be an opener for the Millennium Tour. 50 Cent seized the opportunity to take shots, and went as far as to claim that Drake supplied Ross with his biggest songs.

50 started by reposting the Millennium Tour poster. Bow Wow, Omarion and Trey Songz are the listed headliners. Plies, Boosie and the Ying Yang Twins take up real estate as the second bill of artists. All the way down the line, past Ray J and Bobby V, until we get to special guest Rick Ross. 50 claimed that the rapper's placement at the bottom spoke volumes for his lack of popularity. "N**gas get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," he wrote. "HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL." 50 decided to get extra nasty in the comment section, referencing both Drake AND Big Meech.

50 Cent Rick Ross Beef

The Drake insult definitely stung. 50 Cent claimed that Rick Ross would be forced to rock out to his 6 God collabs, despite the fact that the two men are currently on the outs. Why? Well, Ross' biggest and most beloved songs come in tandem with Drake, and 50 knows it. "Them all Drake records that sissy rocking to," he wrote. The G-Unit mastermind also suggested that Ross bring Big Meech on stage with him, since Meech's relationship with the rapper is what led to their own conflict. "Yo bring Floyd & big screech out," he added. "LOL F*CKIN SUCKERS!."

Rick Ross has not had the smoothest 12 months. Most agree that Drake finessed him with "Push Ups" and "Family Matters," even if Drizzy lost the war to Kendrick Lamar. He's tried to point out 50's past indiscretions and allegations. He also suggested that 50's Big Meech series, B.M.F., was mediocre. "I wanna do a B.M.F. film," he announced on Instagram. Because you’ve been entertained by a lackluster, small-budget series." Obviously, these digs has done little to deter 50.

