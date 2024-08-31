50 Cent Reveals Why Feud With Rick Ross Will Never End

50 Cent's comments earned a shady response from Rick Ross.

It's no secret that 50 Cent and Rick Ross don't get along, and according to Fif, their feud won't be coming to an end anytime soon. He opened up about the longstanding beef during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie and Wallo, explaining why it seemingly never ends. He claims it's because Ross won't get the kind of attention he's looking for without mentioning him, whereas he makes headlines regardless.

"Nothing else works for him," he began. "Outside of mentioning me. When things get bad, he mentions me, it gets covered... I get covered across the board, they get covered on the hip-hop blogs. It is what it is."

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Irv Gotti For Having A Stroke

50 Cent Claims Rick Ross Won't Get Covered Unless He Mentions Him

50 Cent continued, suggesting that Ross may not be as wealthy as he lets on. "What kind of rich n***a cut his own grass?" he wondered. "You tryna save money, n***a?" While he appears confident in his simple explanation, Ross has other ideas. He took to DJ Akademiks comments section on Instagram to throw some more shade. "Cuban Link," he wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. For those who don't recall, 50 Cent and Cuban Link dated for several years before breaking up a few months ago. In July, she was spotted with Travis Scott, prompting fans to wonder if things were heating up between them. Upon hearing the news, Ross wasted no time.