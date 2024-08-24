Tony Yayo Addresses 50 Cent's Controversial Decision To Spend 500K On Festival Security

For those unaware, Hurricane Chris recently blasted 50 Cent for this expense, which he thinks could've gone to a better place.

50 Cent caused a stir with his Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival in Shreveport, Louisiana for various reasons. On the drama side of things, folks like Hurricane Chris criticized his decision to spend $500K on security, which Chris thinks could've instead benefitted a much more important or benevolent cause. But as Tony Yayo remarked on VladTV recently, this was just one of Fif's many investments in the city to ensure a smooth-running and safe event. Ultimately, Yayo thinks that this investment was worth it, since celebrities and regular attendees alike could enjoy the shindig without worry. Also, he thought the team behind the festival executed everything seamlessly.

However, Hurricane Chris recently cleared the air around his critique of 50 Cent, explaining that his main issue is around the lack of local artists at the festival. "It’s no hate," Chris said of his "culture vulture" take. "It’s all love, but I must voice my opinion because I been here, and I been in Shreveport." Overall, he painted his words as "a big misunderstanding" and even expressed his will to collaborate with the G-Unit mogul one day if he'd be down.

Tony Yayo Talks About 50 Cent's Shreveport Festival

"[Shreveport does] have artists," Hurricane Chris remarked while thanking 50 Cent for contributing to his hometown. "A lot of artists, more artists that I can’t even name that would rock stages like that. It’s not about me. I definitely had no malice. It was just me wanting to see my community be respected... I was in one of those moods." For what it's worth, Fif didn't take too kindly to Chris' initial criticisms. "Oh no you not gonna play that one song you got," he said mockingly on Instagram. "Bay Bay just went on stage wit Master P. Boy ya s**t is wack. Ya s**t gets no play in my ride."