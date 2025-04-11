RHOA's Porsha Williams Reassures She Will Not Reconcile With Ex-Hubby Simon Guobadia After Dissing Her Mom

Porsha Williams Guobadia's net worth is reportedly $6 million dollars. Her career includes reality television, entrepreneur, and influencer.

Porsha Williams has made it clear: reconciliation with estranged husband Simon Guobadia is no longer on the table. The final straw came after Guobadia publicly insulted her mother, Diane T. Williams, in response to comments featured in the Season 16 trailer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In the clip, Diane referred to Guobadia as a "fraudster" and "scammer," citing long-standing allegations of financial misconduct, including identity theft and credit card fraud. Guobadia fired back online, threatening to reveal what he called the “real fraudsters,” taking aim at both Porsha and her mother in an explosive rebuttal.

The divorce has since shifted from private matter to public spectacle. Williams filed to dissolve the marriage in February 2024, ending the union after just 15 months. In court filings, she described Guobadia’s behavior as emotionally abusive, alleging that he abruptly changed the locks on their shared residence and fled the country without warning. She called the move retaliatory, asserting that his alleged immigration issues were another source of mounting stress. These accusations arrived on the heels of speculation surrounding Guobadia’s legal standing in the United States and his entanglement in previous criminal investigations.

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Relationship

As the fallout continues, Williams has taken visible steps to sever ties. She removed Guobadia’s last name from her social media profiles and wiped photos of the two together from public view. The actions speak louder than words. They underscore her determination to protect her peace, her family, and her public image as she reclaims her narrative. Though the split has played out under a harsh spotlight, Williams has remained focused on what she calls her “most important role”: motherhood. She’s also preparing for her high-profile return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a platform that originally brought her into the national spotlight. Support from friends, fans, and family has been unwavering, bolstering her resolve in the midst of an unraveling marriage steeped in controversy.

For Williams, the message is unmistakable—she's choosing clarity over conflict and prioritizing emotional wellness over romantic repair. With the divorce still unfolding, her next chapter appears rooted in self-preservation, maternal devotion, and professional resurgence. While Guobadia continues to post thinly veiled threats and commentary, Williams has moved on—with purpose, intention, and no desire to look back.

