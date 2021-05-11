Simon Guobadia
- TVSimon Guobadia Net Worth 2024: What Is The "RHOA" Star Worth? Uncover the remarkable journey of Simon Guobadia, from his early entrepreneurial ventures to becoming a multi-millionaire.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsPorsha Williams Moves To Divorce Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of MarriageThis news comes days after the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star confirmed she will return for the show's next season.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePorsha Williams' Fiancé Responds To Wendy Williams Suggesting He Owns A "Hut"He flexed his massive property to disprove the Gossip Queen's off-key comments. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureFalynn Guobadia Breaks Silence On Porsha Williams' Relationship With Her Estranged HusbandFalynn Guobadia speaks out about Porsha Williams getting engaged to her estranged husband.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsPorsha Williams Denies Having Same Ring As Fiancé's Ex FalynnPorsha Williams denies having the same engagement ring as her "RHOA" co-star Falynn.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePorsha Williams Reveals Engagement To "RHOA" Co-Star's Ex-HusbandShe says that she's "crazy in love" with her ex-friend's ex-husband, Simon Guobadia. Her ex-fiancé approves.By Erika Marie