Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce drama isn't getting any less messy. According to The Shade Room, the Nigerian entrepreneur even recently decided to take legal action. Reportedly, he filed a lawsuit against his ex earlier this week, alleging that her shady social media posts have hurt his reputation and caused him to lose business.

In particular, his attorney cites Williams' alleged insinuation that Guobadia suffers from erectile dysfunction. “The posts were crafted to make people think [Simon] suffers from this condition,” the attorney alleges. Guobadia is seeking $500K in damages.

Williams' first made the alleged ED insinuation last July. Shortly after, Guobadia fired back with a lengthy Instagram post, in which he threatened to sue her.

Simon Guobadia Deported

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins' 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/FilmMagic)

“The next narrative has arrived.. Erectile dysfunction (ED) #wifeforethestreets,” he wrote. “This ‘railroad’ ‘265 day’ just does not get it…there are consequences for making inflammatory and defamatory statements. Get your coins together, you’re going to need every dime to defend what’s coming. A woman that has a history of coming for the manhood of every ex. Peddling same old narrative and tricks; unfortunately you met the right one. #railroad265days#married453days.”

Defamation isn't the only thing Guobadia has accused Williams of in recent months, however. In June, he was detained by ICE and deported. He later spoke with Us Weekly about the ordeal, suggesting that Williams may have allegedly had something to do with it.