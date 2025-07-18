Simon Guobadia Files $500K Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams Over Erectile Dysfunction Posts

BY Caroline Fisher 227 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Simon Guobadia Lawsuit Porsha Williams Erectile Dysfunction Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Simon Guobadia alleges that his ex Porsha Williams' shady social media posts have harmed his reputation in a new lawsuit.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce drama isn't getting any less messy. According to The Shade Room, the Nigerian entrepreneur even recently decided to take legal action. Reportedly, he filed a lawsuit against his ex earlier this week, alleging that her shady social media posts have hurt his reputation and caused him to lose business.

In particular, his attorney cites Williams' alleged insinuation that Guobadia suffers from erectile dysfunction. “The posts were crafted to make people think [Simon] suffers from this condition,” the attorney alleges. Guobadia is seeking $500K in damages.

Williams' first made the alleged ED insinuation last July. Shortly after, Guobadia fired back with a lengthy Instagram post, in which he threatened to sue her.

Read More: Porsha Williams Reveals She Allegedly Helped Pay Simon Guobadia's Child Support During His ICE Detainment

Simon Guobadia Deported
Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins' 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala
Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins' 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/FilmMagic)

“The next narrative has arrived.. Erectile dysfunction (ED) #wifeforethestreets,” he wrote. “This ‘railroad’ ‘265 day’ just does not get it…there are consequences for making inflammatory and defamatory statements. Get your coins together, you’re going to need every dime to defend what’s coming. A woman that has a history of coming for the manhood of every ex. Peddling same old narrative and tricks; unfortunately you met the right one. #railroad265days#married453days.”

Defamation isn't the only thing Guobadia has accused Williams of in recent months, however. In June, he was detained by ICE and deported. He later spoke with Us Weekly about the ordeal, suggesting that Williams may have allegedly had something to do with it.

"I’m in a contentious divorce, and it’s not just one individual I’m dealing with," he alleged at the time. "I am dealing with those behind her, the powers behind her that, obviously, would like to see her succeed and ensure that the investment in this person will come to fruition. So I was not totally oblivious to the possibilities of … some interference.”

Read More: RHOA's Porsha Williams' Husband Simon Guobadia Questions If She Was Possibly Involved In His ICE Detainment & Deportation

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
"Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye Gossip Simon Guobadia Hits Porsha Williams With Lawsuit Over Alleged Erectile Dysfunction Claims 802
Porsha Williams Private Birthday Celebration Gossip Porsha Williams' Baby Daddy Drags Simon Guobadia For Alleged Erectile Dysfunction 3.3K
Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Relationships Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Relationship Timeline 1338
Rotimi Album Celebration Party TV RHOA's Porsha Williams' Husband Simon Guobadia Questions If She Was Possibly Involved In His ICE Detainment & Deportation 1.7K
Comments 0