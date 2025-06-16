Porsha Williams Reveals She Allegedly Helped Pay Simon Guobadia's Child Support During His ICE Detainment

BY Cole Blake 158 Views
The Pink Awards 2023
AUSTELL, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 25: Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend the 2023 Pink Awards at Riverside EpiCenter on February 25, 2023 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
Authorities detained Simon Guobadia for several months, earlier this year, and he's since been deported to Nigeria.

Porsha Williams allegedly stepped up to help out her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, after his detainment by ICE. Leaked audio from the couple's divorce proceedings that is circulating on social media shows the Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitting to paying for his child support and other expenses.

“Yes, I paid his child support for his two sons. I also paid maintenance for the house— outside of utilities,” she said in audio caught by Vibe. “I really got concerned, being that Simon was still detained […] I’m still married to him at the end of the day, and I just really felt it was unfortunate that they weren’t getting any help. The mother had reached out to my assistant and said she was concerned. When I spoke to her, she made me aware that it had not been paid, I paid [his child support].”

Williams and Guobadia's marriage only lasted just over a year. The terms of their prenup reportedly include monthly alimony, division of property, and legal cost coverage.

Simon Guobadia Deported

Authorities originally apprehended Guobadia in February. Despite spending four months in an ICE detention facility, he recently told Us Weekly that he doesn't harbor any resentment towards President Donald Trump and his controversial immigration policies.

“Donny, like I refer to him, we are very similar. We’re both Geminis, and some of his antics— I certainly can understand it. Sometimes [I would] say that we are misunderstood," he told the outlet, earlier this month. “I don’t have any animosity towards the situation. I don’t have any problems with Donald Trump like any other CEO or chief executive, who I am. We look to hire the best people we can find. And the issues that he’s dealing with are no different than any other organization. I feel that I have a very unique perspective on this situation, considering that I was there for as long as I was. And there are so many things that I saw that I feel that I can help the administration with.”

Cole Blake
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
