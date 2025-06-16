Porsha Williams allegedly stepped up to help out her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, after his detainment by ICE. Leaked audio from the couple's divorce proceedings that is circulating on social media shows the Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitting to paying for his child support and other expenses.
“Yes, I paid his child support for his two sons. I also paid maintenance for the house— outside of utilities,” she said in audio caught by Vibe. “I really got concerned, being that Simon was still detained […] I’m still married to him at the end of the day, and I just really felt it was unfortunate that they weren’t getting any help. The mother had reached out to my assistant and said she was concerned. When I spoke to her, she made me aware that it had not been paid, I paid [his child support].”
Williams and Guobadia's marriage only lasted just over a year. The terms of their prenup reportedly include monthly alimony, division of property, and legal cost coverage.
Simon Guobadia Deported
Authorities originally apprehended Guobadia in February. Despite spending four months in an ICE detention facility, he recently told Us Weekly that he doesn't harbor any resentment towards President Donald Trump and his controversial immigration policies.
“Donny, like I refer to him, we are very similar. We’re both Geminis, and some of his antics— I certainly can understand it. Sometimes [I would] say that we are misunderstood," he told the outlet, earlier this month. “I don’t have any animosity towards the situation. I don’t have any problems with Donald Trump like any other CEO or chief executive, who I am. We look to hire the best people we can find. And the issues that he’s dealing with are no different than any other organization. I feel that I have a very unique perspective on this situation, considering that I was there for as long as I was. And there are so many things that I saw that I feel that I can help the administration with.”