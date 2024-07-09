Simon Guobadia Wants Porsha Williams To Speak On Her Alleged Fling With Future Amid Divorce

Apparently, Simon Guobadia wants his former partner to answer questions about Pluto under oath as their divorce gets messier.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's messy divorce gets messier and messier, as now there's an alleged fling between Williams and Future to discuss. Moreover, according to In Touch Weekly, Guobadia wants her to answer questions under oath about their relationship and her actions before and after the separation process began. Specifically, per court documents reportedly obtained by the outlet, he wants to know why the reality TV star married and divorced him so quickly. One of the possible theories on the Nigerian entrepreneur's end is that it was just for the money and that she never loved him to begin with.

Furthermore, one of Simon Guobadia's questions is why Porsha Williams didn't tell him about the divorce filing and what will become of their prenup agreement. "What was your understanding of the reasons why your Husband paid you a five-figure monthly allowance during the marriage?" one of the questions allegedly posited. Also, he wants Williams to "explain the nature of her relationship" with multiple men during their relationship based on accusations of infidelity. These include her ex and child's father Dennis McKinney, two random dudes named Jonathan and Kelvin, and none other than Future.

Simon Guobadia Suggests Porsha Williams Cheated On Him With Future

Overall, we're sure that these questions and allegations won't make Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams' divorce any more easy or amicable. After all, they even blasted each other due to his citizenship struggles, and have launched a lot of nasty attacks against each other since this all blew up. Hopefully they can keep things mostly in court as the trial progresses, as opening this up to the Internet's scrutiny can't be very healthy for either party. Nevertheless, it's also where they find much sympathy and support, so they might reach some sort of balance.

Meanwhile, Future is looking forward to his upcoming tour with Metro Boomin, so we doubt he's too pressed about this whole debacle. But we'll see if Porsha Williams has more to say about Pluto, and whether or not Simon Guobadia will be happy with the explanation. Still, there's a good chance this won't be the wildest claim in this whole process by the time it wraps up. But fingers crossed that it is!

