Porsha Williams Moves To Divorce Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage

PEOPLE just broke some shocking news based on reportedly obtained court documents that show Porsha Williams filed for divorce from her partner Simon Guobadia. Moreover, this came as a shock considering their constant praise of each other on social media and the fact that they tied the knot at two lavish ceremonies just 15 months ago. Not only that, but this news report also claims, through an alleged source close to the couple, that this split has nothing to do with allegations about his citizenship status. At press time, no details exist concerning the root of this rift, and a supposed insider claimed that this is an "ongoing matter."

Furthermore, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia, 42 and 59 years of age respectively, celebrated their union twice. The first was a vow exchange at a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony, and they held a Western gathering in Atlanta in November of 2022. If you recall some key moments from the past few years around this relationship, such as Wendy Williams' mocking critique of Guobadia, then you know that this fling was a relatively scandalous one. Whether any of this social media gossip had anything to do with their actual fallout remains unknown.

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Go Their Separate Ways: Report

In addition, folks may remember that this couple has a lot of baggage and potential conflict behind it. After all, Simon Guobadia is the ex-husband of one of Porsha Williams' co-stars on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Falynn Guobadia. As such, there was a lot of discussion around their relationship dynamic, how this would affect the show, and how messy this could all turn out. Given what little we know of this split at the moment, these debates aged quite interestingly, as what were once assumptions are now theories.

Hopefully the nature of this decision isn't based on criminal abuse or harmful actions, as Williams sadly has experience with a lot of romantic horrors. But what do you think about this sudden split and the context behind it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Porsha Williams.

