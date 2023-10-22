news report
- RelationshipsPorsha Williams Moves To Divorce Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of MarriageThis news comes days after the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star confirmed she will return for the show's next season.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Throws Rock At News Reporter Upon Release From JailThe incident was captured on camera.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsChilli Responds To Usher Over Rejected Marriage Proposal: ReportThe "Confessions" superstar had reflected on how the TLC singer "broke his heart" when she turned down his cuffing hopes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Officially Break Up: ReportThe news comes after the two seemingly unfollowed each other on their social media platform and deleted IG pics together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Fends Off Home Invasion By Herself: ReportAccording to what law enforcement officials told TMZ, two men tried to break into the actress' home, but she scared them off.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPras Retrial Under Review Due To Defense Lawyer's Incompetence: Report"Unsuccessful is not the same as ineffective," a prosecutor remarked of the defense, and when the opposing side is empathetic, you know something went wrong.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsYG & Saweetie Call It Quits After 7 Months Of Dating: ReportAccording to alleged representatives of the rappers who reportedly spoke to The Shade Room, they feel like they're better off as friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Tomb Hoax Gets Fans Pressed Over His Fake RequestsOVO supporters either fell for the trick, clowning Drizzy's "request" for a 21 Savage room, or went along with the memes online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Won't Attend Grammys This Year: ReportAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to Sean Combs' team said that he will choose not to attend the 2024 ceremony.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Zay Osama Arrested For Gun Possession & Robbery: ReportThis is unfortunately another installment in the long history of firearm charges and other crimes in the rapper's career.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNelly & Ashanti Reportedly Expecting First Child TogetherAn alleged source apparently told Us Weekly that the R&B singer is pregnant after rumors swirled due to a recent performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRihanna Comeback Tour Reportedly Slated For 2024/25, Singer Has Two Albums Ready For Her NavyThe mother of two has allegedly signed a $20+ million deal with Live Nation for the upcoming effort.By Hayley Hynes