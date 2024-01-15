YG & Saweetie Call It Quits After 7 Months Of Dating: Report

YG and Saweetie were one of hip-hop's most low-key but beloved couples in recent memory, but it seems like they went their separate ways. Moreover, according to new reports from TMZ, representatives from both rappers spoke to The Shade Room about how they mutually decided to end their seven-month-ish relationship, as they think they would be better off as friends. Also, these reports suggest that neither is very interested in seeking another partner right now, and that they want to focus on their careers first and foremost. It's a sad thing to hear about, but at least this all seems amicable and respectful, which is more than we can ask for in these wild times.

Furthermore, the West Coast MCs confirmed their romance around in May of 2023 following a month or so of rumors. Not only that, but this wasn't really a surprise: YG and Saweetie have collaborated often– most recently on the former's "BIRTHDAY" single– and they toured together with Tyga. As such, it was great to see these two work well together within and outside of their careers and personal lives. After all, they were pretty low-key about everything, which again, is more than we can ask for from most couples with a strong bond before their romantic union.

Read More: YG Thanks Cordae After His Daughter Gets Tennis Lesson From Naomi Osaka

Saweetie At The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Saweetie at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the last we heard from them in the pop culture and gossip mill was their October performance at the University of Southern California. Since then, things cooled down significantly at least on our end, leading folks to speculate on just how long ago they split. It's possible that their teams are just now allegedly relaying this to The Shade Room after days, weeks, or months of a relationship status update between YG and Saweetie. Perhaps we'll just have to wait and see whether either Cali native speaks out about what they had, and what they might continue to manifest beyond a cuff.

When it comes to their careers, both artists actually have some songs to promote or tease these days. For the Icy Girl, that would be her previewed track "Richtivities," whereas the Still Brazy spitter just dropped "Stand Up" with Stunna Girl. We wish them the best moving forward, whether it's apart or with each other. For more news and the latest updates on YG and Saweetie, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Saweetie Details Her Church Girl Days On “.Paak House Radio”

[via]